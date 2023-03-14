Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Gallego slams Sinema over 2018 bank deregulation vote (access required)

Gallego slams Sinema over 2018 bank deregulation vote (access required)

By: Jonathan J. Cooper, The Associated Press March 14, 2023

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego slammed independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona on Tuesday for backing a bank deregulation bill he says contributed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, highlighting Sinema's Wall Street ties as he campaigns for her seat.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Lake, governor, campaign, election, Sinema, Senate

Lake looks to harness her movement after loss (access required)

Among conservatives, Kari Lake's defeat in the race for governor last year has done little to erode her standing. If anything, her refusal to acknowledge her loss only enhances her stature well beyond Arizona.