New DPS director says different approach should be used for protesters (access required)

By: Wayne Schutsky Arizona Capitol Times March 24, 2023

Nearly nine months after Department of Public Safety officers used tear gas on protesters without warning, the department’s new director said officers should take a different approach before dispersing the chemical agent.  
