Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Women entrepreneurs focus on business, personal growth in new program (access required)

Women entrepreneurs focus on business, personal growth in new program (access required)

By: Izabella Hernandez Cronkite News March 28, 2023

Existing and aspiring business owners attended the first 12-week business growth mentorship program put on by ImagiNexGen Institute of Excellence and Chicanos Por la Causa Prestamos Women’s Business Center.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

unclaimed property, Arizona Department of Revenue

Annual unclaimed property auction draws bargain hunters (access required)

Once a year, the Arizona Department of Revenue auctions off unclaimed property that is abandoned in safe deposit boxes around the state. If items sit inside a safe deposit box for more than three years after the lease or rental period on the box has expired, the property is considered unclaimed, according to the department’s website.