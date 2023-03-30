Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Ethics committee hears testimony from Harris regarding complaint; no ruling made (access required)

Ethics committee hears testimony from Harris regarding complaint; no ruling made (access required)

By: Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times March 30, 2023

A ruling of an ethics complaint against a freshman Republican representative accused of engaging in disorderly conduct will be determined later after a House panel heard nearly two hours of testimony Thursday on the matter.
