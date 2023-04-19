Judge denies attempt to axe Cochise County deal to organize elections under recorder

A judge denied an attempt by the state to strike the agreement by the Cochise County Board of Supervisors to organize election duties under Recorder David Stevens yesterday.

Santa Cruz County Judge Thomas Fink found the state had not met its burden in proving the move was, as claimed in the initial filing for a preliminary injunction, an “unqualified transfer of statutory power.”

Fink said the agreement had provisions to serve as “safeguards that are, in the court’s opinion, sufficient to ensure the board meets authority over the conduct of elections in Cochise County.”

He heard arguments on the motion for preliminary injunction in Pima County Superior Court.

Joshua Bendor, solicitor general for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, argued on behalf of the state.

“This case is about whether the law allows one man to have near-singlehanded control of elections in Cochise County,” Bendor told the court. “The answer is clearly no.”

He claimed, according to the agreement, the recorder had no obligation to regularly report to the board and the board had “no power to demand information.” Bendor later said the lack of reporting requirement “means the board is not really running the show here.”

He also claimed the agreement lacked a way for the board to terminate the agreement with cause.

Tim La Sota, attorney for the Cochise County supervisors, disagreed with Bendor’s claims and cited the agreement’s language which held, “the Recorder shall advise the Board from time-to-time on election matters,” and prepare reports for board approval.

He also said the agreement did provide a way for the board to terminate the agreement.

“The state keeps shifting around for a real theory on this document,” La Sota said. “The state can take issue with the way the agreement’s written but that’s not a real argument, that’s a lawyer’s critique.”

Fink brought up the fact Yuma County organizes its election duties in a similar fashion.

Bendor claimed the agreement had “basically nothing” in terms of guardrails.

“The board, where it has statutory authority, still needs to have the control necessary to actually be the one implementing its statutory authority,” he said. “And other agreements that other counties have entered into have had different ways of ensuring that.”

Fink ruled from the bench.

He said the court would not be considering other factual allegations regarding the board’s prior conduct in the 2022 election, including the move to direct Recorder Stevens to hand count all the ballots.

Fink said, “this court would characterize as ‘here we go again with Cochise County and elections,’” and noted the prior decisions “had no bearing on this issue.”

He also addressed allegations about Stevens and said the state sought “to paint Stevens as someone who cannot be trusted with elections.”

Fink again said the question about the agreement remained the same and the allegations were “irrelevant and do not influence the court’s decision.”

La Sota said in an interview that the effort to bring in prior election lawsuit losses, “was done to try and mask significant weaknesses in the case.”

“It was a distraction, and it obviously didn’t work,” La Sota said.

At the time of the filing in early March, Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a statement, “While counties may appropriately enter into cooperative agreements with their recorders to manage elections, Cochise County’s agreement steps far over the legal line.”

Fink said in his ruling, “the state does not specify where that line must or should be drawn, and if the only objection is that the board has crossed the line of what is allowable, and not about whether or not the action can be taken by the board, then the objections are really about the degree of the matter to delegate.”

He continued to say the reasoning, “reads as admission by the state that the board does have the power to delegate at least some duties to the recorder that are not directly required by law.”

He said the agreement had proper guardrails to ensure the board maintained its statutory authority.

“While we disagree with yesterday’s ruling, the defendants importantly conceded that the Cochise County Board of Supervisors does indeed retain supervisory authority over elections in Cochise County. Judge Fink apparently relied on this concession in his decision,” Mayes said in a written statement.

She said, going forward, the office, “will closely monitor how elections are handled in Cochise County to ensure representations defendants made to the court are followed and that elections are managed lawfully.”

La Sota said he and the board were, “certainly happy with the ruling,” especially given the upcoming jail district election in the county.

Stevens agreed and said, “I thought the judge nailed every point.”

He said the lawsuit did not cause any disruptions in preparing for the upcoming election.

Ballots went out today. And outside of the upcoming election, Stevens said he had been fixing forms and preparing budgets for both the recorder’s office and the elections department, with the assistance of the elections manager.

Stevens also noted he sent a recommendation for a new election director to the board, which the supervisors will take up for a vote next Tuesday.

He said he submitted a declaration in the suit with all the work he had done under the agreement thus far, which he said potentially helped the case.

“It just gives an example that I’m not going rogue,” Stevens said. “I’m just doing the job that has to be done.”