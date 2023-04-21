Arizona fails again – we need healthier, cleaner air

Arizona needs a fresh direction for cleaner, healthier air.

For the 24th year in a row, the Grand Canyon State fails when it comes to clean air. This year’s “State of the Air” report card from the American Lung Association tells us that 84% of Arizonans live in communities impacted by unhealthy levels of ozone (sometimes called “smog”), fine particles (“soot”), or both.

These pollutants are driven by transportation and power plant emissions, wildfires and other sources.

Air pollution can kill. Ozone and particle pollution can cause severe reactions, including asthma attacks, heart attacks and strokes, as well as worsen other heart and lung diseases. Breathing particle pollution can also cause lung cancer.

Catastrophic wildfires, extreme heat, prolonged drought and other climate-related factors are becoming a new norm for Arizona. These climate events are driving up emissions from cars, trucks, power plants and factories, making it harder to stay on the path to clean air.

Our report shows how much progress we’ve made, and how far we still have to go to ensure healthy air for every person living in our state.

The facts are disturbing and should inspire Arizona’s leaders to support policies that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and clean up pollution.

Phoenix is ranked among the most polluted cities in America (fifth in the nation) for suffering the most days of unhealthy ozone, seventh worst for year-round levels of particle pollution, and 13th for unhealthy particle pollution days.

Pinal County is one of just 11 counties in America with three failing grades, one each for unhealthy ozone days, particle pollution days and unhealthy annual levels of particle pollution.

Arizonans in the city of Phoenix and Pinal County need our support, as do so many other Arizona communities.

Arizona’s new Office of Resiliency is a strong step forward and signals that we’re getting serious about improving our air, which will protect our health. The Grand Canyon State also must move forward to take advantage of our capacity for solar and other renewables. And it’s imperative we improve pathways for zero-emission cars and trucks, along with school and transit buses.

New federal funding can help bolster the journey to cleaner air, but we have to do more locally to take full advantage. Arizona can and should join the growing number of states implementing zero-emission vehicle programs to bring more clean cars, trucks and buses here — transportation is a leading source of harmful air pollution. To take full advantage of federal funds, Arizona should also redouble our efforts to invest in our own health today and for the future. It’s what Arizonans deserve, and it’s what we want.

A poll conducted by the Lung Association last year showed us that Arizona voters view climate (76%) and air pollution (80%) as serious problems. Most Arizona residents want more state investments to bolster federal resources, to expand zero-emission charging infrastructure, including in small and rural communities, and to shift state investments away from fossil fuels.

These actions would help clean our air and avoid significant suffering in Pinal County, tribal areas and throughout all Arizona communities.

We have an incredible opportunity to chart a healthier course. Doing so could generate $15.1 billion in public health benefits in Arizona, according to Lung Association research on zero-emission transportation and energy. We can save 1,300 lives, prevent tens of thousands of asthma attacks and avoid over 150,000 lost workdays in our state because our air, and kids and our workforce, will be healthier.

We need to do this. Arizonans want to do this. We can do this.

JoAnna Strother is senior advocacy director for the American Lung Association in Arizona.