Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Remains in California are Navajo woman missing from Arizona since 1987

Remains in California are Navajo woman missing from Arizona since 1987

By: The Associated Press May 3, 2023

missing woman, Navajo Nation, human remains

Authorities have identified the remains of a Navajo Nation woman missing for 36 years and say her death is being investigated as a homicide. (Photo by Pexels)

PHOENIX (AP) — Human remains that had been buried for decades in a California gravesite and marked as “Jane Doe” have been identified as a Navajo woman who went missing from northern Arizona, authorities said.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t publicly disclosed the cause of death for Christine Lester because it doesn’t want to jeopardize the investigation, Phoenix television station KTVK reported Wednesday.

Christine Lester, missing woman, human remains, Flagstaff

Human remains that had been buried for decades in a California gravesite and marked as “Jane Doe” have been identified as a Navajo woman who vanished from northern Arizona, authorities said. The cause of death for Christine Lester, pictured here, has not been released. (Photo courtesy of Missing Native Americans Worldwide via Facebook)

Officials with the sheriff’s office near Fresno said a woman was found dead on the side of a rural county road in 1987 but couldn’t identify her at the time. The body was exhumed in 2020 to create a DNA profile that authorities were able to match to one of Lester’s siblings earlier this year.

Lester’s family received the remains Monday. Her siblings plan a procession Friday to escort the remains from Flagstaff to a family gravesite on the Navajo Nation, where a memorial service will be held — 36 years to the date she went missing and on a day that’s designated to raise awareness of missing and slain Indigenous people around the globe.

The then-24-year-old Lester told her family that she was planning to hitchhike — a common practice on the Navajo Nation — from Indian Wells to the Flagstaff mall in May 1987 to buy gifts for Mother’s Day. They don’t know if she made it there, her siblings said.

“We’ve always had that hope that she’ll come through that door and introduce her family,” a brother, Herbert Rockwell, told KTVK.

Lester’s siblings said they’ve cherished the good memories they had with her when she was alive.

“I’d just like to say, ‘Welcome home, Christine, Shadi, which means big sister,'” Rockwell said.


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

UA, University of Arizona, shooting, first-degree murder, firing, police chief, provost

University of Arizona police chief, provost departing

The University of Arizona is severing ties with its first female police chief as well as a provost after criticism of campus safety issues arose following a professor's shooting death.