Senate approves funding that Medicaid needs to pay bills

State lawmakers on Wednesday finally approved the funding that the state’s Medicaid program needs to pay its current bills.

The 26-3 vote by the Senate provides the full $3.36 billion that the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System told lawmakers months ago it needed. But until now half that funding had been stuck in some political posturing between the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, even though it left the health plans unpaid for services provided — and potentially put the state on the hook for thousands of dollars of legally mandated interest payments once bills are at least 30 days overdue.

But the move still leaves unresolved nearly $200 million needed for K-12 funding for the budget year that ends June 30.

That, however, is complicated by the fact that the money is needed not for traditional public schools — state aid is decreasing because of lower enrollment — but the fact that far more parents who already were paying to send their children to private and parochial schools are deciding to take advantage of a new state law to have taxpayers pick up the tab.

In fact, legislative budget staffers say the voucher program, formally known as Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, actually needs more than $274 million to account for the fact that voucher enrollment, originally projected to be just 14,212, actually is projected to hit 56,912 this budget year — all of that due to universal vouchers.

And that universal voucher program is something that Hobbs is trying to kill going forward, much less continuing to fund this year.

For the moment, there is no resolution.

Senate GOP press aide Kim Quintero noted those additional education funds, unlike the appropriation for AHCCCS, are not immediately needed before the budget year ends June 30. And she said Republican legislative leaders hope to work out the details as they negotiate a spending plan for the new budget year that begins on July 1.

But that still leaves the question of whether the bid by GOP lawmakers to wrap the issues of current-year deficit with negotiations for the future budget is designed to build pressure on the governor to go along with what GOP lawmakers want.

For her part, Hobbs is not making an issue of it — at least not now.

The governor would not comment Wednesday on the anticipated shortfall in education spending and the failure to resolve that immediately. Instead, in a prepared statement, she focused on what lawmakers did finally do with AHCCCS funding.

“I am glad to see Republicans and Democrats come together to pass this critical bill that will keep millions of Arizonans insured,” she said.

“The health and safety of Arizonans is not a partisan issue,” Hobbs continued. “And I hope we can continue to work together to deliver for our state.”

That rhetoric is far more conciliatory than just two weeks ago.

Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, said at the time that Hobbs could have resolved the shortfalls in current-year funding had she simply signed the $15 billion “skinny budget” for the coming year that GOP lawmakers sent to her in February. He said that included the needed supplemental cash while also guaranteeing that the state will continue to operate beyond July 1 if there is no deal.

And Petersen said “a wise governor” who didn’t like the skinny budget could have used her constitutional power of line-item veto to remove everything but the supplemental appropriations.

“Chalk it up to inexperience,” he said. “Her senseless veto means all at risk.”

Hobbs press aide Christian Slater clapped back, pointing out that AHCCCS is responsible for providing care for about 2.5 million state residents.

“Republicans are committed to holding health care for one-third of Arizonans hostage to score cheap political points,” Slater said. And he said there was no reason that Senate Republicans could not immediately act in a bipartisan way, as they did in March when they approved the first half of the supplemental funds for AHCCCS.

Now, with passage of HB 2432, that has been put to rest. But all the current good feelings over resolution of that issue stand to now be tested over K-12 funding.

Until last year, vouchers of state funds to attend private and parochial schools were limited to students who were in particular categories. These ranged from students with special needs that could not be met in traditional public schools to foster children, children of active-duty military, children living on reservations and students in schools rated D or F.

All that changed with the universal voucher plan signed by Doug Ducey, Hobbs’ predecessor. Now any student can get a voucher of about $7,000 — the exact amount depends on each student’s special needs — to pay for tuition, tutors, books and other educational expenses at private schools and even for home schooling.

Proponents argued at the time this actually could save money, as the vouchers, in general, were for less than the state pays in per-student aid to public schools.

Only thing is, the program was set up to allow parents whose children already were in those private schools — and having their costs paid by families — to now also could get state funds. And the expansion has no income eligibility.

Hobbs, in her first State of the State address, immediately declared war on the expansion.

“Funding this expansion is poised to cost Arizona taxpayers an estimated $1.5 billion over the next 10 years if left unaddressed,” she said.

That could be an underestimate.

Legislative budget staffers said there are at least 60,000 private school students who could qualify. And they estimate that there might be another 40,000 home-schooled pupils.

Her $17.1 billion spending plan for the upcoming budget year seeks to repeal all the money for the universal voucher program. That move, according to her staffers, would free up more than $144 million — the amount estimated at that time would fund the vouchers.

Hobbs instead wants funding diverted to traditional K-12 schools, proposing to boost K-12 basic school aid from all sources by nearly $200 million, an additional $637 per student.

With other proposals for K-12 schools in her budget, schools would get $273 million in new money they could use for boosting teacher pay, hiring more school counselors and other items schools need.