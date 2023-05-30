fbpx

Phoenix becomes largest US city to successfully challenge 2020 census numbers

Mike Schneider Associated Press//May 30, 2023

Home>Top Stories>

Phoenix becomes largest US city to successfully challenge 2020 census numbers

Phoenix, Census

Phoenix has become the largest U.S. city to successfully challenge its population count from the 2020 census after claiming that dozens of group homes, jails and drug and alcohol treatment centers were overlooked during the country's head count. (Photo courtesy of City of Phoenix website)

Phoenix becomes largest US city to successfully challenge 2020 census numbers

Mike Schneider Associated Press//May 30, 2023

Phoenix has become the largest U.S. city to successfully challenge its population count from the 2020 census after claiming that dozens of group homes, jails and drug and alcohol treatment centers were overlooked during the nation’s head count.

The U.S. Census Bureau told Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego last week that the statistical agency had approved its submission claiming that 3,550 people in 192 group quarter facilities were missed during the once-a-decade census. The facilities included drug and alcohol treatment centers, a memory care center for people with Alzheimer’s and a residential facility for juveniles needing mental health care.

The count of every U.S. resident determines political representation and how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed for transportation, health and other programs.

The additional figures will be included in future population estimates for Phoenix released each year until the next census in 2030, the bureau said in a letter to the mayor. The census determined that Phoenix was the fastest-growing big city in the U.S. between 2010 and 2020, increasing by 11.2% to 1.6 million residents and making it the fifth most populous U.S. city.

The successful challenge by Phoenix won’t change how many congressional seats Arizona got during the apportionment process, or the more detailed numbers used for redrawing political boundaries.

The Census Bureau has received more than 100 submissions challenging the numbers from cities, towns and villages of all sizes across the U.S., including Austin, Texas; Boston; Detroit; Memphis, Tenn.; and Milwaukee. State, tribal and local governments have until the end of June to file challenges.

While many of these cities aren’t getting the results they had hoped for, there have been some successes from challenges to totals of “group quarters” — dorms, jails and nursing homes — similar to the Phoenix case. Group quarters were among the most difficult to count in 2020 as campuses closed and prisons and nursing homes were locked down at the start of the Covid pandemic. The Census Bureau created a separate program to handle these challenges.

Boston, a hub of higher education, believed the 2020 census missed more than 6,000 students living in university housing and 419 inmates at local jails. The Census Bureau approved its submission. Detroit also succeeded with a challenge that added 1,478 more people in 61 group quarters.

 

t
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

debt ceiling, Biden, Kevin McCarthy

Experts: Arizona economy could be hit hard if default is in our stars

If the U.S. defaults on its debt, it would not be good news for anyone, but economists say it would be particu[...]

May 30, 2023
lawsuit, Mayes, chemicals

Mayes sues several major companies for producing, selling ‘forever chemicals’

Attorney General Kris Mayes is suing several major companies for producing and selling "forever chemicals'' th[...]

May 29, 2023

Election denier Finchem penalized $40K, Lake off the hook

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Melissa Julian ordered Finchem to pay $40,565 in legal fees and costs to [...]

May 27, 2023
resignation, Hobbs, Allie Bones

Hobbs’ top aide resigns, Campbell floated as potential chief of staff 

Gov. Katie Hobbs’ chief of staff Allie Bones resigned on Thursday, the highest-profile departure from a gube[...]

May 26, 2023
water cutbacks, Arizona

Arizona gets hit hardest in Colorado River plan

More than half of the 3 million acre-feet in water cuts announced as part of a multi-state conservation deal w[...]

May 25, 2023
Hobbs, vetoes

Hobbs vetoes mainly partisan bills, draws ire for nixing elections legislation 

So far this session Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed 92 bills, 22 of which had the support of at least one legislat[...]

May 24, 2023

Featured News

lawsuit, Mayes, chemicals

Mayes sues several major companies for producing, selling ‘forever chemica[...]

29/5/2023
resignation, Hobbs, Allie Bones

Hobbs’ top aide resigns, Campbell floated as potential chief of staff 

26/5/2023
Pinal County, elections, ballots, VoteBeat, Cyber Ninjas, ballots

After botching election results, Arizona county wants to try hand-counting ballo[...]

26/5/2023
water cutbacks, Arizona

Arizona gets hit hardest in Colorado River plan

25/5/2023
LD26, candidates, Maricopa County, House, Senate

Maricopa County officials hope to fill vacant House seat before Legislature reco[...]

24/5/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Bibles, Stahl-Hamilton, House, ethics, members lounge

Ethics panel reviews complaint in Bible brouhaha

26/5/2023
Covid, Senate panel, Shamp, Will Humble

Panelists make outrageous claims in conservative Covid committee 

25/5/2023
court, trial, Hobbs, commission

Senate committee votes to hold Hobbs’ nominee to trial court commission

25/5/2023
LD26, candidates, Maricopa County, House, Senate

Maricopa County officials hope to fill vacant House seat before Legislature reco[...]

24/5/2023
Hobbs, vetoes

Hobbs vetoes mainly partisan bills, draws ire for nixing elections legislation 

24/5/2023