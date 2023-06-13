Final housing reform effort dies

After two years of trying, the last in a series of attempts to reform housing laws has failed in the Legislature. Sen. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix, began the session with a substantive housing bill, which was killed in the Senate, but revived in three other pieces of legislation – all of which died on June 13, 2023. (Photo by Pexels)

After two years of effort, the last in a series of attempts to reform housing laws has failed in the Legislature. Sen. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix, started the session with a substantive housing bill, which was killed in the Senate, but revived in three other pieces of legislation – all of which died on Monday afternoon.

Despite a delicately brokered deal between Kaiser and members of the powerful League of Arizona Cities and Towns, two of the three housing bills left in the Legislature this week could not get the support of the “majority of the majority” and were left to die.

In one last effort, Kaiser tried to amend and pass a housing bill in the Senate, but without the support of the League or the “Freedom Caucus,” the bill died with bipartisan opposition.

Kaiser said on Monday afternoon that he doesn’t have the heart to try again this session.

At the beginning of this legislative session, House Republicans announced that no bills will pass the House – or even come up for a vote – unless they have the support of the majority of the chamber’s Republicans. Meaning that 16 of the 60 House members can block any bill from passing.

That was enough on Monday to effectively kill Senate Bill 1161 and 1163, which Kaiser and the League had workshopped together over the course of about five months. Those bills had the support of more than enough members in both chambers according to Ponder, including several Democrats, which would have been necessary to get them signed by Gov. Katie Hobbs.

When it became clear the bills wouldn’t move, Kaiser turned to House Bill 2536 which was ready for a vote in the Senate. But that bill wasn’t a part of Kaiser’s agreement with the League.

“The ones that we worked on were the ones in the house,” said League lobbyist Nick Ponder of HighGround. He said that Kaiser agreed earlier on that 2536 would die, in what Ponder called a “good faith agreement,” which he accused Kaiser of breaching.

Although the League began staunchly opposed to Kaiser’s bills, it was on board with many of the elements included in them.

As recently as last week, Kaiser had high hopes for the bill. “I’m really optimistic that this will be a broad bipartisan support bill,” he said on June 7.

At the center of the deal on the bills that were left to die in the House were provisions to allow more accessory dwelling units, single-room occupancy buildings, duplexes and triplexes, and small homes. The bills were limited to affecting large cities, and aimed to cut red tape that is currently stalling housing projects.

All in all, they were actually just a fraction of Kaiser’s original plans.

Kaiser tried to pass a comprehensive housing bill last session, but it didn’t have the votes to pass and was transformed into an interim housing study committee that Kaiser chaired. The committee members met for several weeks and heard presentations from more than 70 speakers on how best to increase Arizona’s affordable housing supply.

At the beginning of this session Kaiser introduced an updated version of last session’s bill. Almost all Democrats opposed it, along with members of the conservative Freedom Caucus. It died in the Senate.

Freedom Caucus chair Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, had a proposed amendment to Kaiser’s bill on Monday, but it wasn’t considered. Hoffman said it was put on the Senate calendar without his consent.

The final vote on Kaiser’s bill was 11-19 with five Democrats and six Republicans in support.

“We were expecting people to vote differently,” Kaiser said after the vote, although he didn’t name names.

Ponder said that within hours of the final vote, cities in the League were calling their lawmakers and urging them to vote “no” on the bill.

“Our goal, should these all die, is to work on what we agree to on a city-by-city basis,” Ponder said before Monday’s vote. Meaning, without any legislation mandating it, supporters of the proposed bills will lobby municipalities and ask them to adopt strategies included in the bills.

Sen. Priya Sundareshan, D-Tucson, said she was looking forward to voting “yes” on Kaiser’s bills in the House that the League had supported, but she couldn’t get behind the rapidly altered and staunchly League-opposed bill on the floor. “We may vote on many imperfect bills but often when we get to that imperfect bill it is the result of negotiation and compromise,” Sundareshan said.

One Democrat has been a staunch champion of Kaiser’s bills for months. Sen. Anna Hernandez, D-Phoenix, warned the other members as she explained her “yes” vote that if housing legislation doesn’t get passed this year, they’ll have to tell their constituents that they had the opportunity to pass something, but failed. “Let’s deliver resolutions that are going to address the problem,” she said.