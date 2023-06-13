House censures Democrat who hid Capitol Bibles 

fbpx

Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times//June 13, 2023

Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton listens Tuesday as Republicans argue she should be expelled from the House. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

A Democratic representative who hid state House Bibles was censured without the traditional majority standard the chamber has historically used to pass legislation.  

The House censured Rep. Stephanie Stahl-Hamilton, D-Tucson, Tuesday after the House Ethics Committee unanimously determined she engaged in disorderly behavior and violated a House rule for her conduct. Stahl-Hamilton hid Bibles in the members’ only lounge of the House on three separate occasions, placing the Bibles underneath couch cushions and one inside a community refrigerator.  

Rep. Stephanie Stahl-Hamilton, D-Tucson

The censure motion passed 30-28, with Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, voting with Democrats to not censure Stahl-Hamilton. A censure in the state Legislature requires a simple majority, and Stahl-Hamilton was censured despite the House not passing anything this session with only 30 votes.  

During the vote, Speaker of the House Ben Toma, R-Peoria, said the censure vote only required a majority of those in attendance. Reps. Alma Hernandez, D-Tucson, and Stacy Travers, D-Tempe, both had excused absences and weren’t present for the vote. Had they been there and voted with their caucus, the motion would have failed 30-30.  

House Minority Leader Andrés Cano, D-Tucson, said he felt censure with 30 votes was an unprecedented breach of authority from a majority party.  

“Thirty-one has always been the standard. I believe that this is the majority continuing to try to pick how they want to follow the rules,” Cano said. 

Rep. Travis Grantham, R-Gilbert, offered a substitute motion to expel Stahl-Hamilton after Rep. Teresa Martinez, R-Casa Grande, initially motioned for a censure vote. Grantham’s expulsion motion failed 27-31.  

An expulsion would have required at least 40 members to vote to expel Stahl-Hamilton. All Democrats voted against expelling her, along with Reps. Kevin Payne; R-Peoria, Laurin Hendrix, R-Gilbert; Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale; and Cook.  

Cook defended Stahl-Hamilton’s character and the work she’s done as a legislator for her constituents during both his explanations to not expel or censure Stahl-Hamilton. He called Stahl-Hamilton his friend and said she was instrumental in helping rural Arizonans recover from wildfires. 

Rep. David Cook, R-Globe

“Everyone in this room, everyone you know, every family member that I know, has made a poor decision at one time or another. And I think this is overkill for a bad chosen prank,” Cook said of the expulsion motion.  

Other Republicans said Stahl-Hamilton should have been expelled because she violated the same rule as former Republican Rep. Liz Harris. Harris was expelled from the House in April after she invited a speaker to a legislative hearing that accused several elected officials, including Toma, of engaging in a bribery scheme with the Sinaloa Cartel. 

“I do like that this leadership and the body stayed consistent with how we operate once our report is complete now that the procedure has unfortunately been set from our last ethics hearing,” said House Ethics Chairman Rep. Joe Chaplik, R-Scottsdale.  

Kolodin’s decision not to expel Stahl-Hamilton was because of a promise he made to his constituents when Harris was expelled, he said. He wrote in a letter following Harris’ expulsion that he would have voted not to expel Harris even if she was a Democrat because he believed it set a dangerous precedent. 

“This is how you handle a first transgression,” Kolodin said. 

But Kolodin condemned Stahl-Hamilton’s conduct and said had she done it as one of his employees, he would have fired her. 

Democrats said Stahl-Hamilton should be forgiven since she apologized for her conduct on the House floor and in the spirit of Biblical forgiveness. Rep. Athena Salman, D-Tempe, also criticized the process for the investigation of the missing Bibles and Stahl-Hamilton’s ethics hearing.  

House staff placed a hidden camera in the members’ only lounge of the House after the Bibles were reported to be missing. Stahl-Hamilton was caught on video removing Bibles on April 10 and the footage was later broadcast by news outlets without many Democrats and Republicans knowing it existed.  

Chaplik and Grantham didn’t allow Stahl-Hamilton’s lawyers to question the video camera and how the evidence was stored and edited during her ethics hearing.  

The House’s public records office also refused to hand over all the video footage captured by the camera because “it has never been the practice or policy of the House to release unlimited and unrestricted access to the House security cameras or footage. To do so would have a harmful and detrimental effect on the House as a public body and compromise the safety and security of House guests, members and staff.” 

“I believe that from start to finish, from the moment that staff installed a spy camera into the members’ lounge … has been orchestrated to harass and bully my colleague,” Salman said.  

Cook also said during the censure vote that nothing that transpired Tuesday regarding Stahl-Hamilton went as other members said it would go. He said he doesn’t like to publicly shame people and felt censuring Stahl-Hamilton was a “slippery slope.” 

“This is not what I was told was going to happen, but yet here we are,” Cook said. “This should have all been taken care of by leadership on both sides of the aisle and the members involved,” he added.  

Cook voted not to expel Harris.  

Stahl-Hamilton sent the following statement via text to the Arizona Capitol Times:  

“The body has spoken, it’s time to move on. I appreciate my colleagues on both sides of the aisle who voted against excessive punitive measures beyond the turmoil and attacks I’ve weathered the last seven weeks.” 

 

