Partisan tax extension plan poised for veto

Rep. David Livingston, R-Peoria, speaks on the House floor on June 13, 2023, when the House and Senate passed a partisan, controversial half-cent sales tax extension, which Democrats called a “slap in the face” and the governor said she will veto. (Photo by Camryn Sanchez/Arizona Capitol Times)

On Tuesday evening the Legislature passed a partisan, controversial half-cent sales tax extension, which Democrats called a “slap in the face” and the governor said she will veto.

The House passed the measure 31-26 on party lines. The Senate passed the bill 16-12 on party lines about an hour later over the objections of Democrats.

Republicans worked out 11th hour negotiations between their own members, resulting in a product that differed greatly from the deal that Gov. Katie Hobbs said last week that she worked out with Republican leaders.

Hobbs publicly confirmed over Twitter she will veto the proposal when it reaches her desk.

“Now, it’s time for legislators to vote on a compromise that is supported by a bipartisan majority in both chambers, business and labor leaders, and Maricopa County cities. Republican leadership needs to stop playing partisan games, put the bipartisan compromise up for a vote, and stop holding our state’s economic potential hostage,” Hobbs wrote.

Republicans and Democrats couldn’t agree on continued funding for light rail projects, which was one of the main reasons why Democrats voted against the bill. The Republican proposal would ask voters to determine if light rail should be funded by splitting the ballot item into two separate questions.

The first question would ask voters to allocate $0.43 of the $.50 sales tax collected by Maricopa County to freeways, arterials and public transportation capital costs, excluding light rail. The second would drop the remaining $.07 for public transit, including light rail. Speaker of the House Ben Toma, R-Peoria, said during Tuesday’s vote that splitting the question on the ballot gives voters a “real choice.”

“This transparent legislation puts Maricopa County residents first and fulfills our commitment to smart and responsible spending,” Toma said.

The tax extension, known as Prop 400, initially passed in 1984 and lasted for 20 years. It was extended in 2004 and is now approaching expiration.

Last session, the Legislature passed a bipartisan Prop 400 proposal which was vetoed by former Gov. Doug Ducey. Former Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, credited herself for that defeat, which caught many lawmakers off guard.

In earlier plans approved by the Maricopa Association of Governments, about 41% of the tax revenue would go to transit, 37% to freeways and 22% to arterial projects. That plan, or something closely resembling it, is what the governor and legislative Democrats have asked for.

“It was a shame that Governor Ducey vetoed the version that did have strong, bipartisan support and would have aligned with the regional plan,” said Rep. Athena Salman, D-Tempe.

MAG is the main entity working on the proposal, which will go to Maricopa County voters after the Legislature passes it. MAG voted to approve a Prop 400 plan in June 2021 after years of stakeholder meetings and public outreach. It turns out, that was just the beginning.

“I think at the end there was sort of a single-minded obsession with light rail that they couldn’t get over, and so they decided to put something up that did what they wanted rather than paying attention to what the elected leaders of Maricopa County had worked so hard to put together,” MAG Managing Executive Director Ed Zuercher said.

“We as a legislative body are asserting our own priorities on top of that instead of letting the plan … go to voters and letting them decide,” Sen. Christine Marsh, D-Phoenix, said while explaining her “no” vote.

If the transportation tax is not extended, Maricopa County will lose out on a multibillion-dollar revenue stream that funds and maintains transportation. Republicans have indicated they are unwilling to move from this plan when it is vetoed.

“This is going to be the only bill that passes this session,” Rep. David Livingston, R-Peoria, said to other House members as they debated the bill. “This is the only bill that voters will have the chance to vote on. It’s this or it expires.”

“Ultimatums and take-it-or-leave-it posturing isn’t a winning strategy from the ninth floor in an era of divided government,” Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, said in a statement from the conservative Freedom Caucus. Hoffman chairs the Freedom Caucus, which supported this bill, and stymied earlier Prop 400 plans that leaned closer to what Hobbs sought.

Under the plan that passed the Legislature, 53.5% of tax revenue will fund freeways and other routes in the state highway system. Another 18.5% will go to major arterial streets, intersection improvements and regional programs. And 28% is dedicated to the Public Transportation Fund for maintenance, operation and capital costs.

Generally, Democrats support a much larger allocation of funds into transit than Republicans. Rep. Barbara Parker, R-Mesa, referred to light rail as a “urinal on wheels” while explaining her vote on Tuesday.

One of the major disagreements Republicans had with Hobbs over her proposal was using tax revenue to extend light rail around the Capitol between 7th Avenue and 19th Avenue and Adams and Jefferson streets in Phoenix.

Toma told reporters that idea is “asinine” and the “stupidest thing” he’s ever heard.

“It doesn’t happen anywhere else. It’s like rubbing our faces in it. It’s like Republicans didn’t want the light rail so instead we’re going to bring it (to the Capitol),” Toma said.

That proposal isn’t included in the bill, but it is suggested by MAG. Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, made a heated speech against the idea, which he said would “bastardize the streets of the Capitol.”

Zuercher said the Capitol expansion is really an expansion to the I-10 West that has been planned for years and is already underway. The project has received a federal grant and will indeed use Prop 400 funds.

Mesnard said he’ll never vote for a bill that could allow that expansion.

Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, said on the floor that MAG “didn’t move at all” and was “Mr. No” in negotiations. Zuercher said that’s not true at all.

“We have a plan now that we negotiated from last year as less transit, more freeways, prohibits light rail extensions, reduced light rail down to three at less than 4% of the funding, has more legislative oversight and more definitions required by the Legislature. I mean, there’s a dozen plus things that we compromised and moved on,” Zuercher said.

Both the House and Senate adjourned Tuesday until July 31, meaning a veto from Hobbs doesn’t guarantee the bill is dead and the tax will expire.

If and when the bill is vetoed, Prop 400 will be the largest unresolved issue for the Legislature to tackle.