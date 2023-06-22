Judge dismisses groups’ challenge to Prop. 211

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge today ruled that Proposition 211, the Voters Right to Know Act, is constitutional. (Deposit Photos)

A Superior Court judge dismissed the legal challenge to the Voters’ Right to Know Act, or Proposition 211, on June 22, and deemed the ballot measure requiring further donor disclosures for campaign media spending to be constitutional on both the state and federal level.

The Center for Arizona Policy and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club filed suit after the passage of Prop. 211 and claimed the measure was facially unconstitutional as it chilled the speech of potential donors.

Judge Scott McCoy wrote, “the Court does not underestimate the importance of Plaintiffs’ rights at issue. But in case after case the government’s interests in campaign disclosures have prevailed over First Amendment challenges.”

Proposition 211, or the Voters’ Right to Know Act, requires anyone making independent expenditures of more than $50,000 to statewide or $25,000 to a local campaign media spending to provide the origin of the funds and disclose the identities of anyone contributing more than $5,000. The act passed in 2022 with support from more than 70% of voters.

The Center for Arizona Policy and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, along with two Doe plaintiffs, filed suit against the entities tasked with overseeing the act, the Citizens Clean Elections Commission and the Secretary of State’s Office.

CAP and AFEC argued the act chilled the free speech rights of potential donors and violated the Arizona Constitution’s Free Speech, Private Affairs and the separation of powers clauses.

McCoy held the First Amendment allegation under exacting scrutiny, a standard typically held for campaign finance cases, which “requires the government to demonstrate a substantial relation between the disclosure requirement and a sufficiently important government interest.”

The court found the aim of the initiative, to bolster voter information, deter corruption and ensure election integrity, to be important government interests. And McCoy deemed the narrow construction of the proposition circumvents CAP and AFEC’s claims of vagueness and overbreadth.

“It contains relatively significant financial thresholds before triggering disclosure obligations, allows opting out, and contains an exemption for persons subject to physical harm,” McCoy wrote.

And in terms of the alleged violations of clauses in the Arizona Constitution, McCoy points out the framers also established a “constitutional commitment to pure elections, to preventing corporate influences, and to publicizing sources of campaign funds. The Court finds it unlikely that the same framers somehow envisioned that Arizona’s Free Speech clause would reach the disclosures at issue.”

Terry Goddard, former Arizona attorney general and leader of Stop Dark Money, the political action committee that pushed to get Prop. 211 on the ballot, said McCoy “did an extraordinarily scholarly and thorough job of analyzing each one of the challenger’s arguments” in federal and state contexts.

“If it’s appealed, I think it will stand very, very well on appeal because Judge McCoy made such an extra effort to make sure that his points were well supported,” Goddard said.

McCoy noted at oral arguments last month CAP and AFEC maintained their initial complaint included a claim that the act, though constitutional, may be unconstitutional as applied to their organizations.

McCoy said the assertion “came as a surprise to both the Court and Defendants,” though he granted CAP and AFEC leave to file an amended complaint by July 7.

Scott Day Freeman, a Goldwater Institute senior attorney representing CAP and AFEC, issued a statement on the ruling.

“The court recognized that Prop. 211 may violate the free speech and associational rights of our nonprofit clients and their supporters,” Freeman said. “We are reviewing the decision to determine how best to protect the constitutional rights of our clients, and other Arizonans impacted by these government-mandated disclosures.”

And an as-applied challenge may be difficult as Citizens Clean Elections Commission, the entity tasked with implementing and enforcing the act, has yet to finalize rulemaking.

“The rules are up for comment, and there haven’t been any enforcement action,” Goddard said. “So, it’s hard to see that there could be any different facts as applied challenges as far as written challenge, but they got the shot and I’m sure they’ll take it.”

Members of the commission opened up the public comment period on the proposed rules on June 22. Executive Director Tom Collins said the commission sought to get together the “rules most immediately necessary.”

The proposed rules for the act right now include donor notification of the act, an opt-out option and certain exemptions given a court order or evidence of threats of physical harm.

It also provides public communications by campaigns “shall state the names of the top three donors who directly or indirectly made the three largest contributions of original monies.”

The rules will then undergo 60 days of public comment and could see an additional public comment period if significant changes arise from the first round.

Collins said the commission initially circulated the proposed rules to campaign finance lawyers last month, but “have received little in the way of feedback” but that’s likely to change.

Collins also noted in a court declaration that the commission anticipates having the rules firmly in place for the 2024 election.

Another hurdle remains to be updating the Secretary of State’s computer system, Beacon, to house the reports required by the act.

Paul Smith-Leonard, a spokesperson for the SOS office, said it had not yet updated Beacon, nor had a firm timeline on when it would, but the office had assigned a dedicated person to see the change through.

Smith-Leonard said, in a prepared statement, “Regardless of the outcome of litigation involving Prop. 211, our office remains committed to meeting our statutory obligations to provide an online campaign filing system that allows for maximum transparency and ease-of-use for candidates and members of the public.”

The legal challenges to 211 span beyond the superior court ruling today. Americans for Prosperity filed a similar claim in federal court in March.

Goddard said he was encouraged by the superior court ruling and again emphasized his support for the act.

“We’re talking all the time it seems about the credibility of elections and it’s not just counting the votes,” Goddard said. “This is an effort to make sure voters have the information they need, including information about who it is that’s trying to shout in their ear to go one way or the other in an election.”