PowerList//July 6, 2023

David Morgan is the publisher and editor of the Cochise County Record, an independent repository of documents related to government, police and the courts. Morgan’s career spans over 20 years having started out as a copy editor for the San Juan Star before becoming the owner of the Cochise County Record in 2005. Since then, Morgan has shown to be a First Amendment warrior that has led the Cochise County Record through multiple court cases that include hearings before both the United States and Arizona Supreme courts. Morgan’s determination in ensuring that people have access to information related to their government has earned him a reputation for being a thorn in the side of government, something that all journalists aspire to. Morgan was recently heard before the United States Supreme Court in a case relating to the anonymity of jurors.

