Kristen Wilson is an award-winning leader and changemaker in the nonprofit world. She is currently CEO of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, a resource and advocate for the nonprofit sector. Wilson has served in that role since 2015 and, earlier this year, oversaw the Alliance’s merger with the Arizona Grantmakers Forum, discussing the merger on the Arizona PBS program Horizons in February. Using her expertise, she provides governance training for nonprofit boards. Wilson was a finalist for Nonprofit Leader of the Year at AZ Big Media’s 2023 Champion of Change Awards and was recognized as one of the Leaders of the Year in Public Policy by the Arizona Capitol Times in 2022. Wilson has volunteered as treasurer for the board of directors for Gabriel’s Angels, president of the board of directors for the Arizona Society of Association Executives, and board member for Arizona @ Work: Maricopa County.