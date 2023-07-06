Michael Braun is the executive director of the Arizona Legislative Council, the body responsible for drafting legislation, conducting legislative research, maintaining the Legislature’s website and much, much more. Braun started working for JLBC in the 1990s and worked his way up to the executive director position. Over the course of his career, Braun has worked with members of both parties to draft policies that impact all Arizonans. His work keeps the government running and policy moving but requires late nights and early mornings during the heat of session. Thanks to his stalwart dedication to his work, the sessions that he has overseen have run smoothly regardless of the political rancor and bipartisanship that have defined them. Public service requires sacrifice and Braun is a clear example of a person willing to make those sacrifices to ensure the necessary work of governance gets done.