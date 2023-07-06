Phoenix gun deal with Ukraine draws opposition 

Two state lawmakers are arguing a recent ordinance that the Phoenix City Council adopted giving unclaimed firearms to Ukraine is unlawful. (Photo by Pexels)

Two state lawmakers are arguing a recent ordinance passed by the city of Phoenix to give unclaimed firearms to Ukraine is unlawful.

Reps. Selina Bliss, R-Prescott, and Reps. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley, sent a letter on July 3 to the Phoenix City Council urging it to rescind the ordinance, calling it “invalid on its face.”

The ordinance, approved on June 28, authorizes the city to enter into an agreement with a private company called D.T. Gruelle to transfer approximately 500 to 600 unclaimed firearms to the National Police of Ukraine through Gruelle. The company provides international and domestic logistics services to importers, exporters and domestic shippers across the globe, according to its website.

The National Police of Ukraine is the country’s only police service, but it has since been active in the ongoing war effort against Russia, which started in February 2022.

Only 9mm, 45mm, 39mm and 12-gauge firearms will be sent, the ordinance notes. Firearms are considered unclaimed when no owner has contacted the city after a 30-day notice and cities can then dispose of the firearms.

The representatives cited state statute, which prohibits political subdivisions from enacting any ordinance related to the “transportation, possession, carrying, sale, transfer, purchase, acquisition, gift, devise, storage, licensing, registration, discharge or use of firearms or ammunition or any firearm or ammunition components or related accessories in this state.”

There are some exceptions to the law including imposing taxes on retail sales, safety of minors and transportation for lawful hunting and shooting events.

Bliss and Nguyen also argue state statute doesn’t allow government agencies to donate unclaimed firearms, only sell them to businesses that are authorized to receive and dispose of firearms through federal and state law.

Phoenix is not expending any funds to dispose of the firearms and the ordinance lists no financial impact to the city. The contract term is for two years to June 28, 2025.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has been supportive of Ukraine since Russia attacked the country last year. She mentioned the attack in her 2022 State of the City Address and said Phoenix was united with the world community in “our outrage over the unwarranted attack on Ukraine.”

Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, chairman of the state House International Trade Committee, attended an international trip in June to Ukraine to discuss immediate defense technology needs. Cook was part of a group which included Tina Waddington, executive director of the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations, and other defense industry delegates.

A spokesman for the city of Phoenix said the city has received Bliss and Nguyen’s letter and will issue a response, but it hasn’t been completed yet.

Disposal of firearms was recently contested by former Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich in 2017. Brnovich sued Tucson after the city passed an ordinance that authorized the city to destroy unclaimed and forfeited firearms. The Arizona Supreme Court ruled in favor of Brnovich, explaining that the laws “implicate the state’s police power” and “embrace the topic of statewide interest.”

Under Brnovich, Republican lawmakers often filed SB1487 complaints when a city or county enacted policy that lawmakers believed were unlawful. They were only filed by Republicans until Sen. Catherine Miranda, D-Laveen, filed one this year with Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes. Miranda’s complaint was converted to an opinion request.