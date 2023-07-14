Bowers replaces stolen Hayden bust at Arizona Capitol

Republican former Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers installs a new bust of U.S. Senator Carl T. Hayden at the Arizona Capitol on July 13, 2023. Nearly two years ago, an unknown thief stole a bust of Hayden from the state Capitol in broad daylight. (Photo by Robbie Sherwood)

Nearly two years after an unknown thief stole a bust of Carl T. Hayden from the state Capitol in broad daylight, a former legislator installed a new memorial to the longtime U.S. senator.

Republican former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers returned to the Capitol on July 13 to install the new bust atop the same stone display that housed its predecessor until it was stolen over a weekend in September 2021.

According to a Department of Public Safety police report, the bust was stolen at around 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2021, and a groundskeeper noticed it was missing the next day.

Security camera footage reviewed by officers showed a man with a white towel draped over his head cross the street from the Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza and enter the courtyard between the Arizona House and Senate buildings. The man, who had a silver hand truck, climbed on top of the monument and kicked it twice with both legs, which caused the bust to fall to the ground. He then placed the bust on the hand truck, covered it and walked across Adams Street towards Van Buren Street.

According to the police report, DPS troopers visited local scrap yards and reviewed footage from other state buildings’ security feeds and private cameras along the man’s route but were unable to ID the suspect. They also collected a partial print from a trash can near the monument but that, too, did not help ID the man.

A DPS spokesman said the old bust still has not been located.

Bowers and former Tempe Mayor Hugh Hallman organized an effort to replace the bust, and Bowers said in October 2022 that he was personally working on the project. He told the Arizona Capitol Times the project would cost around $14,000 and a private donor “who wanted to get it done” provided the funding.

Rather than create a replica of the old bust, Bowers worked from a collage compiled from a collection of photos to create a brand-new memorial.

The old bust was installed in 1966 as a part of a garden dedicated in Hayden’s honor. It depicted an older Hayden and was designed by sculptor Francisco Lopez-Burgos based on photos and descriptions from Hayden’s family and friends, according to a 1966 story in The Arizona Republic.

Unlike the old bust, the new piece shows Hayden in his younger years wearing a cowboy hat. It was inspired by a photo of Hayden during his time as Maricopa County sheriff, Bowers said. A photo in Bowers’ collage shows Hayden staring into the camera wearing the hat with a cigar in his mouth.

“I thought we should do something back when he was younger and had a muscular presence, not muscular physique, although I don’t know maybe he did… we have had some incredible senators who have made a big national presence, and yet as far as accomplishing what the senator did, they’d be all hard pressed,” Bowers said.

Hayden, who became Arizona’s first representative in Congress in 1912, served in the U.S. Senate from 1927 to 1969 and played an instrumental role in passing key legislation on behalf of his constituents, including the creation of the Central Arizona Project.

“That [bust] is a worthy compliment to a wonderful statesman for the State of Arizona, and I’m glad to have been a part of it,” Bowers said.

He said a would-be thief will be hard pressed to make off with the new bust. Bowers noted the old piece was affixed on “one little point about the diameter of a pencil lead.” The installation ran into some trouble on July 13 when Bowers’ drill could not penetrate the stone base; however, a chisel proved more effective, and they were able to drill down into the base and securely attach the new bust.

“They’re not going to push it anywhere,” Bowers said.