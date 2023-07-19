Former lawmaker Shawnna Bolick will join Senate

In this Jan. 10, 2022 file photograph, Shawnna Bolick, a Republican who at this time was running for Secretary of State for Arizona, speaks at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. On July 19, 2023, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to appoint Bolick to replace former Sen. Steve Kaiser in the Senate. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Wednesday to appoint former lawmaker Shawnna Bolick to replace former Sen. Steve Kaiser in the Senate.

The board voiced some concerns with Bolick but said she’s the only candidate the precinct committeemen in Legislative District 2 sent up who can “hit the ground running,” as Supervisor Bill Gates put it.

Gates said that in his meetings with Bolick and the other candidates Josh Barnett and Paul Carver, all the candidates agreed to “move on” from the 2020 and 2022 elections. “I also appreciate that all three of them believe that the only way that we get good reforms moving forward in elections is by working with experts like the elections experts that we have here in Maricopa County,” Gates said.

Bolick is most well-known for a bill she introduced a few years ago that would have allowed the Legislature to overturn presidential election results. That bill didn’t make it past introduction.

Supervisor Tom Galvin was the most enthusiastic about the appointment. “For me, this choice is not about voting against anyone. Even not even voting for the lesser of three evils. I am voting for Shawnna Bolick,” he said, adding that she’s a friend of his.

Supervisor Steve Gallardo was a bit harsher. “Do I think that Shawnna Bolick is the top candidate to fill that position? No,” he said.

Bolick will not be sworn in today, according to Senate Republican Communications Director Kim Quintero.

Bolick did not respond to a request for comment.

This was a difficult decision for some of the supervisors, and it took a while for them to hold this meeting. Two of them said they’d like the state to craft a different process for replacing lawmakers who leave the legislature early.

Supervisor Clint Hickman said he’s talked to Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, and House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Peoria, about this issue, and he worries that they don’t know the candidates well and don’t have time to vet them properly.

“We are going to put an ax murderer in your House,” he said in today’s board meeting.

Hickman also mentioned that the vote to replace Kaiser was delayed because the board’s human resources department and county attorney’s office found something in the background of one of the candidates, but he didn’t say who or what.

He said he doesn’t need to be involved in this process, and that the supervisors are often at odds with the legislature.

Gallardo agreed. “Don’t get me wrong, I believe in public input,” he said. “I believe the public should be engaged in this, but there has to be a better way of selecting legislative appointments – vacancies. What you end up getting, in my opinion, is three candidates … that you stop and kind of scratch your head. Do they truly reflect the values of that legislative district? Do they reflect the values of the state of Arizona?”

Gallardo said he’s concerned that qualified candidates are left out.

Currently, PCs in legislative districts select the names of three nominees in their political party to replace outgoing lawmakers and the county board of supervisors covering that district selects a final replacement.

PCs in LD2 recently said that they want to cut the county boards out of this process, which some lawmakers said they support, too. Now, apparently some supervisors want the PCs, and maybe even themselves, out.

“There has to be a better way,” Gallardo said.