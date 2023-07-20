fbpx

Heat-associated deaths in Valley rise during extreme weather, but lag behind last year’s

Anita Snow, Associated Press//July 20, 2023

Home>Recent news>

Heat-associated deaths in Valley rise during extreme weather, but lag behind last year’s

heat-related deaths, Arizona, National Weather Service, Maricopa County

A patron tries to cool off at the Justa Center on July 18, 2023, in Phoenix. The extreme heat scorching Phoenix set a record that day, the 19th consecutive day temperatures hit at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Heat-associated deaths in Valley rise during extreme weather, but lag behind last year’s

Anita Snow, Associated Press//July 20, 2023

Confirmations of heat-related deaths continue to rise in Maricopa County amid a punishing hot spell with 110-degree Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) plus weather persisting for a record 20 days so far.

Public health officials in Maricopa County reported Wednesday that there were six more heat-associated fatalities confirmed last week, bringing the year’s total so far to 18.

All six of those deaths didn’t necessarily occur last week. Some may have occurred in earlier weeks but were not confirmed as heat-associated until after a thorough investigation.

By this time last year, 29 heat-associated deaths had been confirmed in the county and another 193 were under investigation.

David Hondula, direct of heat response and mitigation for the City of Phoenix, noted last week that heat deaths seemed to be lagging this year but warned against drawing any conclusions this early in the season.

There were 425 heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County for all of 2022.

The majority of this year’s heat-associated deaths have been outside, with just four reported indoors. Three of the inside deaths involved broken air conditioners and the fourth involved a cooling system that was not turned on.

Because of past deaths due to power shutoffs, Arizona utilities have adopted rules not to turn off power during excessive heat warnings like the current one declared by the National Weather Service.

The Arizona Corporation Commission, the state’s utility regulator, additionally allows the providers it oversees to choose between pausing disconnections June 1 through Oct. 15 or pausing them on days forecasted to be above 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0 degrees Celsius).

This year’s suspected heat-associated deaths have included a 73-year-man who got a flat tire Sunday when he was bicycling in the desert outside Buckeye. He told his family that he would walk to a nearby fire station for help but died before he could get there.

The death is under investigation by Maricopa County’s Office of the Medical Examiner.

Extreme heat is especially hard on older people, who have a greater tendency for chronic conditions like diabetes, obesity, kidney and heart disease and high blood pressure.

i
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

migrants, Biden administration, Title 42 U.S.-Mexico border

Biden administration tells judge its new asylum rule is not reboot of Trump’s efforts

The Biden administration argued Wednesday that its new asylum rule is different from versions put forward unde[...]

July 19, 2023
heat, Phoenix, floods

Little relief in sight from onslaught of searing heat and rising floodwaters

The onslaught of searing temperatures and rising floodwaters struck parts of the United States again on Wednes[...]

July 19, 2023
ESGs, Coconino County, House,

Coconino County official tells House ‘anti-ESG’ bills threaten public investments

Coconino County Treasurer Sarah Benatar told House lawmakers Tuesday that it’s her job to get the best, and [...]

July 19, 2023
In-N-Out, masks, employees, Covid

Masks are out at In-N-Out after burger chain bans employees from wearing them in five states

The In-N-Out burger chain will bar employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor's not[...]

July 19, 2023
bison, gored, Yellowstone National Park

Bison gored Arizona woman in Yellowstone, the park’s first such attack in 2023

A bison gored and significantly injured an Arizona woman in Yellowstone National Park.

July 18, 2023
Coyotes, hockey, Scottsdale police, apology, private property hit-and-run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest, threatening

Former Coyotes player to check into player assistance program after outburst during arrest

Former Arizona Coyotes player Alex Galchenyuk is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and apologiz[...]

July 18, 2023

Featured News

U.S.-Mexico border, migrants, jaguars, bears, Trump administration, border wall, lawsuit

Openings for wildlife will be installed in areas of U.S.-Mexico border wall

18/7/2023
Mayes, Horne, ELL

Schools using 50-50 Dual Immersion Model to teach ELL not at risk of losing fund[...]

17/7/2023
Hamadeh, Mayes, election contest, Mohave County

Judge who denied Hamadeh’s motion for new trial explains decision

17/7/2023
police, videotaping, Kavanagh, legislation, ACLU

Legislation to restrict individuals’ ability to videotape police hits dead[...]

14/7/2023
immigration, migrants, South America, Central America,

Advocates: Family reunification policy helps some migrants, but not enough

12/7/2023

Recent News

Legislature

OHVs, off highway vehicles, Bliss, Nguyen, Bennett, Kerr

Legislature to consider off-highway vehicle issues and regulation

18/7/2023
homeless, shelter, City of Scottsdale, Gress, David Ortega

Lawmaker raises concerns over Scottsdale shelter program

13/7/2023
Ukraine, Bliss, Nguyen, firearms, letter

Phoenix gun deal with Ukraine draws opposition 

6/7/2023
Cano, resignation, House, legislative vacancy

Cano resigns for graduate school at Harvard, creating fifth legislative vacancy [...]

5/7/2023
gender reassignment surgery, Hobbs, Senate Republicans

Senate Republicans’ estimates on number of employees seeking taxpayer-fund[...]

3/7/2023