ESA program director resigns while ADE, treasurer’s office mull which firms to hire

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne confirmed Christine Accurso’s departure to Arizona Capitol Times last night, and the Arizona Department of Education then put out a statement this morning that said Accurso “explained to the department that she took the ESA position to clean up the program and having successfully done that she has chosen to move on.”

Accurso’s resignation comes as ADE and the treasurer’s office mull which of the four financial management firms will take the state’s contract to run the ESA program, and reports from the governor’s office slightly contradict the department’s cost prediction for the next fiscal year, putting the program’s price tag at closer to a billion dollars.

ADE named John Ward, the department’s internal auditor who prepared the initial cost projections, to take Accurso’s place.

Accurso announced her appointment by Horne in November. Prior to taking the job, she was an outspoken proponent of universal expansion and spearheaded the Decline to Sign campaign, the effort that halted an attempt by public education group Save Our Schools to put universal expansion on the ballot.

Early on in her time at the department, parents who had been enrolled in the previous iteration of the program, namely families of students with disabilities, expressed frustration with the way the program was being administered.

A coalition of ESA parents accused Accurso of prioritizing private school tuition as backlogs of individual reimbursement requests and requests for approvals from homeschooling students and students with disabilities.

Accurso previously said she inherited the “administrative burden” from the prior administration.

She also spoke to events across the nation in support of universal ESA during her time at the department.

At one, Accurso mentioned the program has been benefiting Catholic churches.

“I heard from tons of pastors that once ESAs started flowing into their schools, their plate collection went up because the parents had money,” Accurso said.

Accurso did not respond to a request for comment, but she did put out her own statement. “I achieved much of what I set out to accomplish, but it is time for me to move on and pursue opportunities to engage citizens, especially parents, to fight for school choice,” she wrote.

But the timing and circumstances surrounding the departure of have led some Capitol watchers to question that narrative.

An ADE spokesperson confirmed that Linda Rizzo, who most recently worked as the department’s director of operations, also resigned yesterday, and multiple sources said Accurso and Rizzo were escorted out by security.

The resignations come as ADE and the Treasurer’s office prepare to issue a contract award to one of four financial management firms vying to run the state’s ESA program. The contenders include ClassWallet, Odyssey, Student First Technologies and Merit International Inc.

The Treasurer’s office and ADE were slated to announce the contract award on July 7 but later pushed the date back to Aug. 1.

Mark Duran, CEO of Student First Technologies, said the bidders do not know the reason for the delay but he noted it had been a “professional and buttoned up process” so far.

The Treasurer’s office declined to comment.

Before joining ADE in January, Ward worked for the Arizona Auditor General for 16 years and managed the team that conducted school district performance audits.

Ward also worked on the cost projection from the department in May, finding the program will cost $900 million by July 2024.

The Joint Legislative Budget Committee cautioned that any projections made now should be considered “highly speculative.”

Today, the governor’s office countered the estimate from the department and projected the ESA program will cost the state over $940 million this fiscal year.

According to a memo from Gov. Katie Hobbs’ Deputy Chief of Staff Will Gaona to legislative leaders, the governor expects the program to reach an enrollment of 97,580 students this year and cost $943,795,600, which exceeds the general fund dollars allocated by legislators for the program by over $319 million.

The Ninth Floor’s report also noted that ESA enrollment could increase further due to Horne’s efforts to promote the program, citing a Capitol Times report that ADE spent hundreds of thousands on marketing.

But the Ninth Floor disputed Horne’s argument that ESAs actually save the state money.

The report points out that ESA students are funded at 90% of what a child would be funded if they attended a charter school “which is higher than the state funding provided to district school students” and the ESA pool “includes students that were never previously funded through state General Fund.”

The analysis by the governor’s office suggests that “more than 50% of the funding is newly incurred funding due to students that were already enrolled in private school, homeschooling, or were attending non-state aid schools prior to transferring,” and that 53.25% of all new ongoing education spending included in the FY24 budget will be spent on ESA enrollees, who make up about 8% of the student population.

In addition to projections, the governor’s report also proposes changes to the program, including requiring academic testing for all schools receiving ESA funds; giving the Auditor General authority to audit those schools; requiring ESA vendors to undergo fingerprint clearance; and requiring universal voucher applicants to first attend a public school.

Horne rebuffed the characterization by Hobbs in a statement.

“The projections we released are, ironically, almost exactly the same as those in the governor’s memo,” he said. “There is a difference of only .008 percent between their numbers and ours. Questioning our methodology and our commitment to integrity in this process is unfair and unnecessary.”