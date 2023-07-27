2nd ASU firing ‘retaliation’ for conservative event

Another former Arizona State University employee has come forward with claims she was terminated from her position as “retaliation” for producing events that university administrators didn’t like. Linda Blake, the former events operations manager at ASU’s Gammage Auditorium, which is pictured here, sent a letter on July 24, 2023 to the Arizona Board of Regents criticizing the board for not being thorough enough in its investigation of her termination. (Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)

Another former Arizona State University employee has come forward with allegations she was terminated from her position as “retaliation” for producing events that university administrators didn’t like.

Linda Blake, the former events operations manager at ASU’s Gammage Auditorium, sent a letter on July 24 to the Arizona Board of Regents criticizing the board for not being thorough enough in its investigation of her termination.

Blake was terminated on April 3, nearly two months after she helped organize a “Health, Wealth and Happiness” event with conservative speakers Charlie Kirk, Dennis Prager and Robert Kiyosaki at the auditorium.

The event was the subject of a Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee on Freedom of Expression at Arizona’s Public Universities discussion on July 18. Former ASU T.W. Lewis Center Executive Director Ann Atkinson, who helped organize the event, and Prager were two of the primary speakers during the committee hearing.

The Board of Regents reviewed Blake’s termination and determined the university made a personnel action unrelated to the event she organized. The regents’ decision was contained in a letter sent to Rep. Austin Smith, R-Wittman, on July 6. Smith is a member of the ad hoc committee and inquired into Atkinson and Blake’s departures from ASU.

Blake disagrees with the Board of Regents and wrote in her letter that the board didn’t reach out to her during its review. Her letter was sent to Board of Regents Executive Director John Arnold on July 24.

“Why did the board simply accept the account provided by ASU administrators at face value? The board would have seen this is far from a mere ‘personnel action,’” Blake wrote.

In February, Blake organized the “Health, Wealth and Happiness” event and an event with the Bethel Chandler Church about sex trafficking awareness. Prior to these events, Blake stated she had received “stellar” quarterly and annual reviews over her three years of working at ASU Gammage but was “scrutinized relentlessly” afterward by ASU Gammage leadership staff.

Blake alleged she was subjected to a hostile workplace and discriminated against for her religious beliefs by coworkers. She also stated her supervisor faced pressure from Barrett, The Honors College Dean Tara Williams over the “Health, Wealth and Happiness” event.

An example Blake provided was being accused by another employee of giving an alcoholic beverage to her 20-year-old daughter at another Gammage event shortly before she was terminated.

“If speech was truly free at ASU, producing events with unpopular viewpoints would not have cost my job. There is no freedom of speech when it comes with the punishment of job loss for those who administer it,” Blake wrote in her letter.

The legislative ad hoc committee gave ASU 60 days from the committee hearing to respond and submit testimony to the events described by speakers during the hearing. The committee’s co-chairman, Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley, said Blake’s account won’t change the committee’s actions while lawmakers wait for ASU’s response.

“It’s really tragic that (Blake) was fired, and it is absolutely unacceptable for being fired for doing her job,” Nguyen said.

The event Blake helped organize was hosted by the T.W. Lewis Center, a personal development center at Barrett which stopped receiving funding from its donor Tom Lewis after 39 faculty members at Barrett signed a letter condemning the event and the speakers invited.

“Instead of sponsoring this event with a spirit of cooperation and respect for free speech, Barrett faculty and staff exposed the radical ideology that now apparently dominates the college,” Lewis told the Phoenix Business Journal.

“After seeing this level of left-wing hostility and activism, I no longer had any confidence in Barrett to adhere to the terms of our gift.”

Lewis gave Kirk’s Turning Point USA $50,000 in 2020 and 2021 and media platform PragerU $125,000 in 2020, among the many donations his foundation makes.

With no more funding from Lewis, the T.W. Lewis Center closed and Atkinson was terminated from the position, although ASU stated in a news release the university offered her the chance to apply for another position.

Following the legislative ad hoc committee hearing, Atkinson released three anonymous emails she received from students claiming Barrett professors discouraged them from attending the Lewis Center event.

One of the professors mentioned in the student emails, April Miller, denied those claims in an email sent to the Arizona Capitol Times. Miller wrote that she encouraged students to attend the event to see what the speakers had to say themselves.

University representatives also said they received no complaints from students during the ad hoc hearing.

ASU Executive Vice Provost Patrick Kenney followed up with the legislative ad hoc committee by sending a letter to committee members on July 21. He wrote that other centers at the university have cut staff positions or closed recently due to a lack of funding including the Center for Sustainable Health and the Institute for the Science of Teaching & Learning.

In a letter to Arnold of her own dated July 21, Atkinson said issues from faculty and leadership at Barrett started when Williams gained the position. She accused Williams of censoring speech leading up to the event and accused Barrett faculty of using ASU resources to condemn the event.

“Under the administration of Barrett’s new dean, it is clear why Mr. Lewis lost confidence in Barrett. Currently, free speech only applies to those approved by a single point of view of the majority of the faculty,” Atkinson wrote.

According to Kenney, the Lewis Center event was publicized through an email newsletter sent to all Barrett students, advertised through Google and Instagram, and was on a downtown bulletin. Paid Google advertising received over one million impressions in just over two weeks leading up to the event.

“If any flier were removed, it was not at the direction of ASU or Barrett leadership,” Kenney wrote to the ad hoc committee.

Smith called Blake and Atkinson “heroes” in a July 25 tweet and encouraged more staff to come forward to the Legislature with their experiences.

Kenney also promised that Williams will provide written testimony to lawmakers.