fbpx

Tucson says $50 million grant will kick off ‘transformational’ redevelopment

Erin Murphy Cronkite News//July 27, 2023

Home>Top Stories>

Tucson says $50 million grant will kick off ‘transformational’ redevelopment

Tucson House, public housing, federal grant

Tucson officials said a $50 million federal grant will permit the city to begin work on the long-awaited “transformational” redevelopment of the Oracle Road and Miracle Mile area near downtown. The grant for the so-called “Thrive in the ’05” plan – named for ZIP code 85705 – will mostly go toward the redevelopment of Tucson House, pictured here, the largest public housing facility in the city and home to more than 450 seniors and residents with disabilities. (Photo courtesy of City of Tucson)

Tucson says $50 million grant will kick off ‘transformational’ redevelopment

Erin Murphy Cronkite News//July 27, 2023

Tucson officials said a $50 million federal grant will allow the city to begin work on long-awaited “transformational” redevelopment of the Oracle Road and Miracle Mile area near downtown.

The grant for the so-called “Thrive in the ’05” plan – named for ZIP code 85705 – will mostly go toward the redevelopment of Tucson House, the largest public housing facility in the city and home to more than 450 seniors and residents with disabilities.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said in a statement that the grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Choice Neighborhoods Initiative program will also allow the city to leverage about $300 million in additional public and private funding for the Thrive in the ‘05 neighborhood transformation plan.

The overall plan calls for investments aimed at improving education and training, reducing crime, and boosting health and wellness in the region. But the main focus is on housing development.

In addition to renovating Tucson House, the grant will fund three additional “affordable, mix-income housing” developments, including developments by the Amazon Motel and on Stone Avenue, said Alison Miller, manager of the Thrive in the ‘05 project.

But Miller said the Tucson House, a 17-story public housing site development, will serve as the “nexus” for the rest of the project.

Tucson House was originally built as a luxury apartment complex in 1963, but the area began to decline in the 1970s and the complex was abandoned by the time HUD bought it and converted it to public housing in the 1980s. Miller said the building has not received any significant renovation since the 1990s and is in serious need of redevelopment.

“We’ve been doing the best we can to maintain the building for current residents, but the grant really gives us the opportunity to fully redevelop Tucson House and make it a modern amenity,” she said.

The project will do more than just revamp the physical space. Plans call for the introduction of assisted living services and proposed amenities, including a health clinic, grocery store and cafe, all aimed at letting Tucson House residents age in place. These changes will allow the complex to better serve the aging population of those over 65, who now account for almost half the population in the ’05 area, according to the plan.

Miller said renovations will take place floor by floor to minimize the disturbance to residents, who will be moved out of their units before construction. She said special care will be taken to connect residents with relocation specialists or to move them elsewhere in the building if they are unable to leave.

“We expect to be under construction at Tucson House by the end of next year, and having this grant means we can finalize our timelines better moving forward,” she said.

Wednesday’s HUD announcement was welcomed by U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Tucson, who called it a “transformational investment in our community.”

“I’m proud to support this vital surge in funding to a neighborhood that is an essential building block of Tucson to ensure its legacy as a thriving, multigenerational community carries on,” Grijalva said in a statement released Wednesday.

Romero said the grant will accelerate the timeline for the housing projects and establish 550 new or rehabilitated housing units. She repeated the “transformative” nature of the project, which has been in the planning stages for years.

“This transformative grant will benefit Tucsonans for years to come,” Romero said in a prepared statement. “This is a huge win for all of Tucson and the result of strong collaboration necessary to bring federal dollars home.”

The grant may also be used to fund other aspects of the plan, including the creation of a “High Capacity Transit” route to boost connectivity from the ’05 to facilities like the Veterans Administration hospital and the University of Arizona.

Miller says the Tucson Department of Housing and Community Development is excited to receive the grant, which had an application process of five years.

“Honestly, I’m still in shock,” Miller said. “I didn’t necessarily think this day would come but I’m so excited to be able to make good on some of the dreams that we’ve had collectively with residents over this time.”

 

P
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

ASU, Gammage Auditorium, Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee on Freedom of Expression at Arizona’s Public Universities, Linda Blake, terminiated

2nd ASU firing ‘retaliation’ for conservative event

Another former Arizona State University employee has come forward with allegations she was terminated from her[...]

July 27, 2023
students' mental health, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, social-emotional learning, Mental Health America’s Youth Ranking

Grant addresses students’ mental health issues

Nikki Kontz, clinical director at Teen Lifeline, a crisis hotline and suicide prevention education provider, b[...]

July 27, 2023
Biden, heat, Arizona, workers, farms, construction sites

Biden looks to provide relief from extreme heat as record high temperatures persist

With heat waves spreading across the United States, President Joe Biden today plans to unveil new steps to pro[...]

July 27, 2023
Finchem, Lake, Senate, House, Secretary of State, 2024 primary

Finchem aims to get reelected to Legislature after losing SOS election

Rebuffed in his bid to become secretary of state, Mark Finchem now wants to go back to the Legislature.

July 26, 2023
Lake, Hobbs, election, governor

Lake can’t jump the line in her attempt to overturn her loss to Hobbs

Kari Lake isn't going to get to jump the line in her bid to overturn her loss of the gubernatorial race to Kat[...]

July 26, 2023
light rail, sales tax, transportation, Hobbs

Republicans want to reach deal with Hobbs and others over extension of transportation tax

Republicans who hold the majority in the Arizona Legislature are working to strike a final deal with Democrati[...]

July 25, 2023

Featured News

students' mental health, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, social-emotional learning, Mental Health America’s Youth Ranking

Grant addresses students’ mental health issues

27/7/2023
Finchem, Lake, Senate, House, Secretary of State, 2024 primary

Finchem aims to get reelected to Legislature after losing SOS election

26/7/2023
transgender girls, sports, Petersen, Toma, lawsuit, students, judge

Top GOP lawmakers argue medical condition entitles state to prohibit transgender[...]

25/7/2023
tourism, Arizona, Arizona Office of Tourism, Covid,

Post-pandemic, tourism in Arizona is starting to bounce back

24/7/2023
transgender girls sports, U.S. District Court, Horne, boys, Toma, Petersen

Judge temporarily blocks law prohibiting transgender girls from playing on girls[...]

20/7/2023

Recent News

Legislature

New Republican senator bashes Freedom Caucus

20/7/2023
election, 2024, legislative races, Republicans, Democrats, House, Senate

Early look at 2024’s competitive legislative districts

20/7/2023
OHVs, off highway vehicles, Bliss, Nguyen, Bennett, Kerr

Legislature to consider off-highway vehicle issues and regulation

18/7/2023
homeless, shelter, City of Scottsdale, Gress, David Ortega

Lawmaker raises concerns over Scottsdale shelter program

13/7/2023
Ukraine, Bliss, Nguyen, firearms, letter

Phoenix gun deal with Ukraine draws opposition 

6/7/2023