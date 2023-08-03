fbpx

More Pac-12 movement? Arizona and Washington regents call special meetings

John Marshall and Tim Booth Associated Press//August 3, 2023

Home>Recent news>

More Pac-12 movement? Arizona and Washington regents call special meetings

ASU, Arizona, Arizona State University, University of Arizona, Pac-12, Arizona Board of Regents

The pieces of the conference realignment puzzle could again be moving quickly. The boards of regents for Arizona's two largest universities and the University of Washington scheduled special meetings for the night of Aug. 3, 2023 amid speculation that more Pac-12 schools could leave the flailing conference. (Photo by Riley Trujillo/Cronkite News)

More Pac-12 movement? Arizona and Washington regents call special meetings

John Marshall and Tim Booth Associated Press//August 3, 2023

The pieces of the conference realignment puzzle could again be moving quickly.

The boards of regents for Arizona’s two biggest universities and the University of Washington scheduled special meetings for Thursday night amid speculation that more Pac-12 schools could leave the flailing conference.

The Arizona Board of Regents, which oversees Arizona and Arizona State, will hold a closed executive session to look at possible legal advice and discussion regarding university athletics. Washington regents called a special meeting to discuss present pending or potential litigation with counsel.

Southern California and UCLA are headed to the Big Ten next year, the same time Colorado is leaving the West Coast’s largest and most storied conference for the Big 12.

That leaves the Pac-12 with nine schools — for now — and no media rights deal beyond the upcoming school year with the Big Ten again eyeing the troubled league. None of the other remaining schools have scheduled regent or trustee meetings — yet.

The uncertainty is being felt across the league.

“You know, the old question of how long would it take TV money to destroy college football? Maybe we’re here,” Washington State football coach Jake Dickert told reporters Thursday afternoon. “To think even remotely five years ago the Pac-12 would be in this position it’s unthinkable to think that we’re here today. And to think local rivalries are at risk and fans driving four hours to watch their team play in a road game and rivalries is at risk to me is unbelievable.”

“But at the end of the day, I just think we’ll look back at college football in 20 years and be like, ‘What are we doing? What are we doing?'” he added. “Let’s let our guys stay regional. Let’s play. Let’s preserve the Pac-12 and what it is.”

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff presented details of a media rights deal to league stakeholders on Tuesday, but no vote was held. ESPN reported the deal would make Apple TV the conference’s primary home and not a more well-known traditional network like ESPN or Fox.

The carrot may not have been big enough.

More schools could be headed out the door, potentially pulling apart the “Conference of Champions” — a league with roots dating to 1915 — at the seams.

A group of Big Ten presidents has started discussing the possibility of adding more West Coast schools if the Pac-12 continues to crumble, with Oregon and Washington as the primary targets.

The Big 12 has targeted the Pac-12’s corner schools — Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State — as Kliavkoff has gone through a protracted bid to secure a media rights deal.

Now one corner is gone, two may have a foot out the door already and the conference that touts sports alumni like Jackie Robinson, John Elway and Jackie Joyner-Kersee could be in trouble.
___
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

g
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

heat-related deaths, Arizona officials, Maricopa County, Pima County

Most populous Arizona counties closely watch heat-associated deaths after hottest month

Arizona officials are closely watching the deaths attributable to the scorching weather after Phoenix saw its [...]

August 3, 2023
BlackFeet Nation, Medicaid scam, Arizona, Montana

Blackfeet tribe of Montana declares emergency over Medicaid scam that lured members to Arizona

A widespread Medicaid scam that left an unknown number of Native Americans homeless in metro Phoenix is being [...]

August 2, 2023
Threads, Instagram, social media, Meta, lawmakers

From hot issues to hot dogs, politicians turn to Threads to reach voters

Among the 100 million users who reportedly signed up last month for Threads, Meta’s new social media platfor[...]

August 2, 2023
rental tax, Hobbs, legislation

Hobbs signs legislation to eliminate right of cities, towns to set local rental tax

Arizona renters are going to get some small relief in their bills. But not just yet.

August 1, 2023
Border Patrol, legal counsel, migrants, asylum, asylum-seekers, expedited screening, border

Democratic lawmakers slam the lack of attorney access for asylum-seekers in Border Patrol custody

Dozens of Democratic members of Congress asked the Biden administration Tuesday to end expedited screening of [...]

August 1, 2023
Yuma County, waste, Yuma County Board of Supervisors, A.A. Sydcol, environmental services company, toxic chemicals

‘We’re not the place’: Yuma County residents fight hazardous waste permit

An online petition to stop a Yuma waste company’s proposal to start managing hazardous materials has receive[...]

July 31, 2023

Featured News

Prop 400, I_10, Hobbs, Senate, House, voters, public transportation, freeways, deal

Prop. 400 compromise alters use of tax monies

3/8/2023
Hoffman, Freedom Caucus, Hobbs, anti-discrimination, Republicans, Democrats, litigation, Department of Administration, budget, Prop 400

Lawmakers move successful tax extension over far-right opposition

2/8/2023
data breach, ESA, Arizona Department of Education, leak, employees, resignations, Accurso, Rizzo, Horne

AZDOHS concludes former ADE employee is behind data leak of ESA families’ [...]

1/8/2023
data breach, ESA, Hobbs, Horne, Accurso

ESA data breach prompts state Homeland Security investigation 

28/7/2023
students' mental health, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, social-emotional learning, Mental Health America’s Youth Ranking

Grant addresses students’ mental health issues

27/7/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Lawmakers send bill to ban rental tax to Hobbs

1/8/2023

New Republican senator bashes Freedom Caucus

20/7/2023
election, 2024, legislative races, Republicans, Democrats, House, Senate

Early look at 2024’s competitive legislative districts

20/7/2023
OHVs, off highway vehicles, Bliss, Nguyen, Bennett, Kerr

Legislature to consider off-highway vehicle issues and regulation

18/7/2023
homeless, shelter, City of Scottsdale, Gress, David Ortega

Lawmaker raises concerns over Scottsdale shelter program

13/7/2023