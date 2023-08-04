Legislative leaders increase intervening in court 

Legislative leaders earlier this week filed an emergency injunction in federal court to defend a law Republicans passed last year. That is one of one of many moves lawmakers have made in ongoing court cases this year. (Deposit Photos)

On Aug. 1, legislative leaders filed an emergency motion in federal court to defend a law Republicans passed last year – one of many moves they’ve made in ongoing court cases this year.

Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, and House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Peoria, are now intervenors in three court cases. They’re also filed several amicus curiae briefs on behalf of the Legislature.

“The legislature has a statutory right to be heard in many such matters, which often concern laws we have previously made or legislation which is under consideration,” Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale, said in a text.

As intervenors, Petersen and Toma are parties and have certain rights like the right to appeal. Amici don’t have power but can give their opinions and offer information to the court.

“If you’re allowed to participate as a party, you’re before the court live action as opposed to simply filing brief, and that that is much more significant,” former Attorney General Terry Goddard said.

In the past, legislative leaders would occasionally file briefs and intervene in cases, but there were some differences.

First, lawmakers in the past haven’t been active in federal court cases as Petersen and Toma now are.

Attorney and former Senate President Steve Yarbrough said he did a few interventions when he was a legislative leader, but that it could be more common with the current attorney general coming from a different party. As for the legal actions, he said the involvement of legislative leaders probably does affect the outcome of some cases.

It depends on the nature of the brief or other legal action. Whether it’s effective at all depends on who you ask.

“While Petersen and Toma may be pumped up by their own sense of self-importance, the Arizona judiciary will continue to follow the law and not be swayed by political considerations,” attorney Tom Ryan said.

A rule change Republicans approved at the beginning of this legislative session gave Petersen the power to “bring or assert in any forum” on behalf of the entire Senate and Toma on behalf of the entire House in court cases.

“The speaker and president could direct litigation for the entire body before this session, but it required a specific vote authorizing their role. The recent amendment streamlined the process and gave them ongoing authority to act for the entire body in litigation matters,” Republican attorney Kory Langhofer said.

Given that the House and Senate have Republicans majorities, it’s likely that the chambers would support Petersen and Toma’s actions if they had to get permission before taking legal action. But they don’t have to ask permission.

Attorney Paul Bender said, “To decide what position that whole House has taken without having a vote of the House? That strikes me as quite extraordinary. How can you speak on behalf of the House when the House has said nothing about it?”

New Attorney General Kris Mayes is a Democrat and represents the state whereas Petersen and Toma represent their legislative chambers.

Petersen cited Mayes “failing” to do her job as the reason he and Toma filed their emergency brief on Aug. 1 in Doe v. Horne.

In that case, the plaintiffs claim that a bill passed last year, Senate Bill 1165, which bans transgender girls from competing in sports, is a violation of the Equal Protection Clause, Title IX and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“It’s generally the AG’s job to represent the state. But the legislature also has a right under certain circumstances to participate in litigation,” Attorney General Communications Director Richie Taylor said in an email.

Mayes is not a party in the case, but Petersen and Toma are as intervenors which grants them the power to file emergency motions.

“The Attorney General disqualified herself from representing the state in this case, so she is not involved in this case. … we are optimistic about the merits of our arguments defending the constitutionality of the law,” Toma said in a text.

In the motion they filed on Aug. 1, they sought to stay the injunction of the sports law. They argue that prepubescent boys and transgender girls are more athletic than girls and that allowing transgender girls to play on girls sports teams harms “displaced biological girls.”

Judge Jennifer Zipps denied the motion, prompting Petersen and Toma to file an emergency appeal with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Zipps found that Petersen and Toma’s evidence was observational and didn’t account for other possible factors.

Petersen and Toma requested a ruling from the court by Aug. 14. Petersen said they’ll appeal the case all the way to the Supreme Court.

The role they play as intervenors in Mi Familia Vota v. Fontes sparked another issue on Aug. 1.

The plaintiffs allege that laws Republicans passed last session affecting voter registration are unconstitutional and Petersen and Toma are defending the Republican policies which, as bills, were sponsored by Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek.

On Aug. 1, Petersen and Toma argued that they still have legislative privilege and don’t have to waive that privilege just because they’re intervenors in the case.

“Here, the Speaker and President intervened in their official capacities … after learning that the Attorney General’s Office intended to take a different position with respect to some of the defenses raised in support of the challenged bills,” the document states. “Essentially, the Speaker and President intervened to offer a different perspective of the State’s interests.”

Plaintiffs said that by Toma and Petersen inserting themselves “have refused to allow plaintiffs to take discovery into these central factual disputes, i.e., the challenged laws’ intent and effect,” and have invoked privilege to withhold communications.

The plaintiffs also said, “The legislators cannot have it both ways. They cannot intervene as parties to ‘fully defend the laws’ … while resisting discovery into the very grounds on which they seek to do so. Nor may they wield the legislature’s “unique perspective” as a sword … while raising privilege and other objections as a shield to refuse to designate someone to testify on that institutional perspective under oath.”

In other recent interventions, Petersen and Toma filed a brief in district court requesting that the state not settle in a lawsuit over gender-affirming surgery. The plaintiffs asked the court to reject the brief, but Petersen and Toma responded on July 31, reasserting their right to file it.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the state and the Arizona Board of Regents on behalf of University of Arizona Professor Russell Toomey because Toomey is transgender and was denied insurance coverage for surgery because former Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order banning state health coverage for those specific surgeries.

Gov. Katie Hobbs issued a new executive order in June reversing Ducey’s order and allowing “gender-affirming health care” as part of the state’s employee health coverage.

The state and the ACLU are close to a settlement on the case, but Petersen and Toma used their brief to urge the court not to pay out the attorney’s fees and settle.

They argue that the executive order violates the separation of powers because Hobbs is using it to legislate – although Ducey would then arguably have been doing the same.

The issues Petersen and Toma are weighing in on, both as amici and intervenors, are deeply political such as transgender sports and health care, the death penalty, abortion, vaccine mandates, an election contest and voting registration. They don’t align ideologically with Mayes on any of the issues.

They even filed a brief in failed attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh’s election contest against Mayes. Petersen and Toma didn’t go so far as to tell the court Mayes lost, they only said they wanted to ensure questions about the accuracy of the vote count were thoroughly checked out.