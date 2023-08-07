GOP, Dems fight over monument designation plan

President Joe Biden greets U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Phoenix, and U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Tucson, as he arrives on Air Force One at Grand Canyon National Park Airport on Aug. 7, 2023, in Grand Canyon Village, Ariz. Republicans and Democrats are fighting over a proposed national monument around the Grand Canyon supported by Biden, which Republicans say will take away economic opportunities. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Republicans and Democrats are fighting over a proposed national monument around the Grand Canyon supported by President Joe Biden, which Republicans say will take away economic opportunities.

On Monday afternoon, Republican lawmakers met in Kingman to hear public input regarding the proposal requested by Arizona tribes which organizers Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, and Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, say their Mohave County constituents do not support.

Designating around one million acres of land around the Grand Canyon as the “Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument” would severely restrict activities allowed on that land like uranium mining. That’s something tribal communities support, but Republicans worry will negatively affect Arizona’s economy.

The majority of the proposed monument would be in Coconino County, and a large amount of it would also be in Mohave County.

The idea of federal overreach and “land grabs” are common concerns for the Republican Party.

There was some confusion about whether the proposed monument will take private land away and make it federal land. One speaker said that he has private land that’s included in recent maps of where the proposed monument would be, and that’s something Republican lawmakers also indicated.

Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista, suggested that Arizona attach itself to a lawsuit filed in Utah regarding getting more state land designated as private land.

Havasupai Tribal Council leader Carletta Tilousi said it does not include private land at all. “That seems to be a major misinterpretation of what we’re trying to do here,” she said.

The 13 Arizona tribes who originally inhabited the land support this monument designation.

Biden is scheduled to speak Tuesday near the Grand Canyon, and many are expecting that he’ll announce the creation of the national monument.

Democrats called the hearing a “sham” that intended to preempt the president and criticized the hastiness at which Republicans scheduled the hearing. Rep. Lydia Hernandez, D-Phoenix, said in a Monday news release prior to the hearing that Democrats found out about the hearing on Friday and weren’t given enough time to make travel plans to Kingman.

Legislative Democrats declined to attend and issued the news release before the hearing to announce they were protesting it.

“This is a highly unusual and partisan way to run government, which doesn’t align with Democratic values or the commitment we made to our constituents to deliver real results,” Hernandez said in the release.

Reps. Stacey Travers, D-Tempe; Stephanie Stahl-Hamilton, D-Tucson; and Sens. Priya Sundareshan, D-Tucson, and Brian Fernandez, D-Yuma, were excused. Both Stahl-Hamilton and Sundareshan had statements in the release opposing the hearing.

“It is disappointing that after the longest session in our state’s history, Republicans have failed to learn the benefits of bipartisanship,” Sundareshan said in the release.

Republicans took issue that Democrats didn’t show up. Borrelli said the 16 Republican members on the panel were notified of the hearing the same time Democrats were and noted that they showed up.

“When we talk about there needs to be bipartisanship, we need to have communication, we need to put down political biases and barriers, well guess what, they talk the talk, but they won’t walk the walk,” Borrelli said.

Biasiucci acknowledged the short notice of the meeting but said it was “extremely important” for lawmakers to put on the record their opinions of the potential monument area.

“The public comment period was a joke, absolute joke,” Sen. Sine Kerr, R-Buckeye, said in reference to the federal’s government’s public comment period.

The hearing was dominated by public testimony from local residents opposing the creation of a national monument and committee Republicans criticizing the Biden administration.

“We don’t believe that the whole thing is a big cultural site,” Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter said. He added that Mohave County has been ignored in a “rigged” process.

No one representing the tribes or the federal government spoke at the hearing.

But one Democrat and former Mohave County Board of Supervisors candidate, Jack Ehrhardt, testified before the committee and noted a coalition of Arizona Indigenous tribes came together and asked for a monument to prevent uranium mining.

“It’s not like some big land takeover, it’s not a conspiracy theory and it just needs to be put in perspective that the seven primary tribes simply want to be able to have a place that they consider sacred, protected – that’s all,” Ehrhardt said. “It’s not what it’s being blown up to be.”

Other local government officials including Lake Havasu City Councilwoman Nancy Campbell, Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, and Colorado City Mayor Howard Ream spoke in opposition of a national monument and how the federal government has sought public input on the issue.

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Bullhead City, was represented by District Director Penny Pew. She said that if this monument designation goes through, the United States will have to go to China or Russia for uranium. She also said that Gosar will work with other Republican congressmen to stop any new monument designations.

The monument designation is many years in the making. It was considered under former President Barack Obama’s administration and the subject of a bill by U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Tucson.

A moratorium on filing new mining claims expires in 2032.

Rep. Cory McGarr, R-Tucson, theorized that Hunter Biden (or someone like him) is behind this deal making money off it. He said it has nothing to do with the environmental or cultural lands.

Lingenfelter said the tribes’ legacy on cancer from uranium contaminated waters is a message they’re using to “instill fear” and that there is “no threat to the groundwater supplies up there.”

Tilousi said the tribes will not risk contaminating water in the rim of the Grand Canyon. “These companies come in, stake claims, mine uranium, leave and are not responsible for cleanup,” she said. “Families are still suffering from it and dying from cancer. … My dad just died of cancer a couple of years ago and I don’t want that to happen to anybody else.”

At the end of the meeting, the Republican lawmakers unanimously passed a motion saying they oppose the proposal.

They do not have the power to block Biden’s designation, but the federal government could if it had enough support.