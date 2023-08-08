Organizations launch bid to try to put abortion rights in Constitution

A coalition of organizations is kicking off a bid to put the right to abortion in the Arizona Constitution. The move unveiled on Aug. 8, 2023, is designed to provide the ultimate backstop to keep the procedure legal regardless of what the Arizona Supreme Court is expected to rule later this year.(Deposit Photos)

A coalition of organizations is launching a bid to put the right to abortion in the Arizona Constitution.

The move unveiled Tuesday is designed to provide the ultimate backstop to keep the procedure legal regardless of what the Arizona Supreme Court is expected to rule later this year. The justices must decide whether the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court last year to overturn Roe v. Wade automatically reinstated the state’s territorial-era ban on abortion except to save the life of the mother, or a 2022 law allowing abortion through 15 weeks of pregnancy takes precedence.

As a constitutional amendment it also would provide a roadblock against future legislative efforts to enact restrictions.

Backers have until July 3, 2024 to gather the legally required nearly 384,000 valid signature. But given the normal rate of disqualifications plus anticipated legal challenges, a more realistic goal is more than 500,000.

But the proposal, if approved in 2024, would still have restrictions.

It would guarantee that women can terminate a pregnancy without state restrictions to the point of viability of the fetus. That is generally considered between 22 and 24 weeks of pregnancy.

“There are folks who would argue you shouldn’t have any restrictions at all,” said Jodi Liggett, senior advisor for NARAL Arizona. But she told Capitol Media Services that wasn’t politically viable.

“We’re looking at the will of Arizona voters and respecting what they can support,” Liggett said, calling that line “operationally realistic.”

There also is language in the measure, however, permitting doctors to terminate pregnancies beyond that point to protect the life or health of the mother. Liggett said, though, the term “health” is not defined.

Still, even at that, Liggett estimates it will cost between $40 million and $50 million not just to gather the necessary signatures but run the kind of campaign necessary. She said most of that will come from the parent organizations of groups like hers and Planned Parenthood Arizona.

But Liggett also expects financial support from labor unions and other progressive groups who would see an abortion measure on the ballot as a means to energize and turn out voters — and, in turn, potentially flip control of the Arizona Legislature. The last time the Democrats controlled both chambers was in 1964.

The measure drew immediate support from Gov. Katie Hobbs, who campaigned for governor last year on a promise to protect abortion rights.

In June, the governor issued an executive order stripping the state’s 15 county attorneys of their right to prosecute anyone for violating any laws, regardless of the outcome of that Supreme Court ruling. More to the point, Hobbs gave that right to Attorney General Kris Mayes who has said she would not bring charges against any doctor based on her view that an existing state constitutional right to privacy already trumps state laws.

A similar effort last year to put the issue on the 2022 ballot fizzled when several of the groups involved in this year’s bid, notably Planned Parenthood Arizona, refused to join.

This time around that organization is involved.

“Every Arizonans should have the freedom to make decisions about their bodies, their lives, and their futures,” said Chris Love, senior advisor for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona, the political arm of the organization, in a prepared statement. She called the initiative “the next critical step in our renewed drive to protect the health and freedom of our patients and our communities.”

Also involved is Healthcare Rising. That organization led the successful 2022 ballot effort to put a cap on medical debt in Arizona.