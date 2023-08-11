House panel to examine Hobbs’ social media conduct as Secretary of State 

A legislative panel is meeting next month to investigate the social media conduct of executive officials including Gov. Katie Hobbs before she was elected as governor. Speaker of the House Ben Toma, R-Peoria, announced the creation of a new Ad Hoc Committee on Oversight, Accountability, and Big Tech Thursday afternoon. The committee is tasked with exploring legal and constitutional issues surrounding censorship by government officials on the internet. (Deposit Photos)

A legislative panel is meeting next month to investigate the social media conduct of executive officials including Gov. Katie Hobbs before she was elected as governor.

Speaker of the House Ben Toma, R-Peoria, announced the creation of a new Ad Hoc Committee on Oversight, Accountability, and Big Tech Thursday afternoon. The committee is tasked with exploring legal and constitutional issues surrounding censorship by government officials on the internet.

The announcement of the committee’s formation comes on the same day that the blog Arizona Capitol Oversight shared emails from Hobbs and her staff when she was secretary of state asking Twitter and Facebook to remove various social media posts. The blog’s founder is Brian Anderson, who worked as a researcher for former Governor Doug Ducey.

In December 2022, the former Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward asked then Attorney General Mark Brnovich to investigate if Hobbs used her position as secretary “to suppress free speech” by requesting Twitter remove posts on the platform. The posts alleged Hobbs’ office used a foreign contractor to set up a new voter database.

Hobbs’ office confirmed her communications director asked the Center for Internet Security to remove messages they believed were spreading election misinformation and Twitter did remove the posts Hobbs’ office flagged.

Anderson shared several other emails that showed Hobbs’ office asking for other social media posts to be removed, which the Arizona Freedom Caucus called an “ABUSE OF POWER!”

In 2020, Hobbs emailed Twitter Support from her secretary of state email address to ask for posts that she said were harassing her about a tweet from 2017 that said former President Donald Trump was pandering to his “neo-nazi base.”

Another email showed Hobbs’ office reporting a Facebook post from former Rep. Kelly Townsend in 2020 saying Hobbs would be unable to approach an election in a “non-partisan, non-biased manner,” which was denied by Facebook.

“Facebook is trash,” then Assistant Secretary of State Allie Bones wrote after Facebook denied their request.

Hobbs’ office also requested a Tweet be taken down from the Arizona Republican Party asking people if they were willing to give their lives to fight alleged election fraud.

The party shared a post from Ali Alexander, an organizer of the “Stop the Steal” group who helped organize rallies before the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. Alexander wrote, “I am willing to give my life for this fight,” to which the party shared and asked “He is. Are you?”

Hobbs’ office didn’t return The Arizona Capitol Times request for comment by Friday afternoon.

The ad hoc committee’s first meeting is on Sept. 5 and lawmakers will also consider potential legislation to protect free speech rights, the House GOP news release states.

“Fighting for the First Amendment is an American’s highest calling. With this new committee, I am excited to have the opportunity to do so on behalf of the people in Arizona,” the committee’s Chairman Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale, said in a House GOP news release.

Social media conduct has been an issue for some Republicans. Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, was the sponsor of a bill that Hobbs vetoed this year that would have required a social media platform to publish “censorship standards” related to deplatforming users.

Hobbs stated in her veto letter that Rogers’ bill does not attempt to solve any of the real problems social media platforms create.

Other members of the ad hoc committee include Rep. Neal Carter, R-San Tan Valley, and a House Democrat who has yet to be named.