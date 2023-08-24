fbpx

Mexican border city struggles to find space for migrants even with new shelter

Valerie Gonzalez Associated Press//August 24, 2023

Home>Recent news>

Mexican border city struggles to find space for migrants even with new shelter

border town, immigration, Mexico, migrants

Migrants swim in a river near a shelter encampment in the border town of Matamoros, Mexico on Aug. 16, 2023. Mexico’s immigration agency and a Catholic aid group have opened a temporary outdoor shelter for migrants living in camps to move to, as Mexico’s National Institute for Migration wants this large camp in Matamoros dismantled. (AP Photo/Jacky Muniello)

Mexican border city struggles to find space for migrants even with new shelter

Valerie Gonzalez Associated Press//August 24, 2023

MATAMOROS, Mexico (AP) — At a massive encampment near an international bridge along the U.S.-Mexico border, migrants from Honduras, Haiti, Venezuela and elsewhere have turned scraps of plastic, poster board and rope into makeshift homes.

Mexico’s immigration agency and a Catholic aid group are offering what may be at least a partial solution to conditions in this and other camps just south of Brownsville, Texas, where thousands of people wait with the hope of eventually entering the U.S. Last week, they opened a temporary outdoor shelter in Matamoros for up to 850 people.

Mexico, border city, Texas, shelter
A migrant prepares a meal at a shelter encampment in the border town of Matamoros, Mexico on Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacky Muniello)

On the first day, 500 Haitians who were living at an old gas station and about 150 people who camped by the river moved in.

The outdoor shelter appears woefully inadequate to accommodate the thousands of migrants living in the city and the others who arrive each day. Mexican authorities say it may expand.

For many, it’s a step in the right direction.

“We are here, and we feel safer than how we were living over there exposed to everything,” said Luisa Hernandez, a 34-year-old Venezuelan woman who described being kidnapped in Mexico. For weeks, she was at the encampment near the river that stretches the length of four laps around an Olympic-sized track.

Hernandez’s Venezuelan companion, who identified herself only as Luisa out of fears for her safety, said many prefer to stay in encampments because they fear being deported from the temporary shelter, despite assurances from Mexican officials that they faced no such risk.

The U.S. government’s attempt to create a more orderly system for people to seek asylum by creating a new mobile app has not eased the situation at the camps in Matamoros, though other cities in Mexico have reported improvements.

Tijuana, the largest Mexican border city, reported less crowded migrant shelters after the app, CBP One, expanded to 1,450 appointments a day in May and made other changes. People with appointments line up three times a day at a Tijuana border crossing to San Diego, the same spot where authorities forcibly evicted migrants from a squalid camp in 2021.

Mexican authorities in Chihuahua state, which includes Ciudad Juarez, reported that migrant shelters fell to 60% occupancy after the changes in May.

But in Matamoros, a city of about 500,000 people known for drug-fueled violence, those who have coveted CBP One appointments become kidnapping targets. Filth is everywhere.

“We bathe in the Rio Bravo, which we were told is polluted,” said Edith Waldan, a 29-year-old Honduran who is now in the U.S. but kept her CBP One appointment a secret while in Matamoros because she feared being kidnapped. “We go hungry. We’re in the heat. We suffer, but there’s no other way.”

Migrants may seek appointments from anywhere in northern Mexico — living as far south as Mexico City — but many still congregate in cities near the U.S. border.

U.S. authorities say it generally takes six to eight weeks of daily attempts to get an appointment on CBP One. Many migrants interviewed by The Associated Press said they have been trying around three months, though some said they have gotten lucky after only a few days of trying.

Mexico’s National Institute for Migration wants the large camp in Matamoros dismantled.

“The shelter is intended to provide a safe and appropriate space for those awaiting care for their asylum claims,” the agency said in a statement.

The shelter sits in a parking lot and paved entrance to an unused hospital. Chalk outlines mark the placement of tents assigned to families. The shelter has security patrols, portable showers, toilets, hand washing stations and a kitchen.

Children flocked to a new playground that occupies one of the few grass patches at the shelter as parents lined up near the entrance to register last week. Volunteers cut holes in tarps to allow better ventilation as migrants treasured infrequent breezes.

The Sidewalk School, a group that offers medical services near the camp, tells migrants that conditions are better at the gated outdoor shelter than at the makeshift encampments where assaults have gone up, but it’s a tough sell.

Joer, a 33-year-old Venezuelan who has lived at a camp for three months, said the shelter may suit families but he feels a curfew would undermine a sense of community.

Joer, who declined to give his full name for safety reasons, sells drinks, snacks, and cigarettes to migrants in an area that he says comes alive like “a boulevard” at night.

“Imagine yourself locked up at night and going around like a chicken coop as if you were a chicken,” Joer said, thinking of life inside the shelter.

The first day the shelter opened, Joer noted about 100 people left the encampment. But that same night, about 300 new migrants arrived.

___

Associated Press writer Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed.

t
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

Hamadeh, court, Mayes

Court refuses to take up Hamadeh’s bid to overturn AG’s race results

The Arizona Supreme Court refused late Wednesday to take up Abe Hamadeh's bid to overturn the results of the a[...]

August 23, 2023
Fish and Wildlife, lawsuit, snakes, Arizona Game and Fish

Environmental group files lawsuit tied to snakes’ survival

A Tucson-based environmental group is accusing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service of illegally altering its ru[...]

August 22, 2023
Native Americans, Medicaid scam, Blackfeet Nation, rehabilitation center

Fake Arizona rehab centers scam Native Americans far from home, officials warn during investigations

Autumn Nelson said she was seeking help for alcohol addiction last spring when fellow members of the Blackfeet[...]

August 22, 2023
maternal health, pregnancy

Maternal mortality soars in U.S., state; Black, Native women hardest hit

Maternal death rates more than doubled over the past 20 years in the U.S., with Black and Indigenous women con[...]

August 21, 2023

Republican lawsuit threatens Biden immigration policy thousands have used to come to US

Roughly 181,000 people have entered the U.S. under a humanitarian parole program since President Joe Biden lau[...]

August 21, 2023

Unemployment up, hiring, job openings down

It looks like efforts by the Federal Reserve Board to cool the economy are working – at least here in Arizon[...]

August 17, 2023

Featured News

Hobbs, county attorneys, abortion, Planned Parenthood,

Supreme Court will consider whether Arizona law prohibits most abortions

23/8/2023
DCS, removal, judges, flaw,

State discovers flaw in DCS system used to determine children’s removal fr[...]

21/8/2023
heat state of emergency, Hobbs

Hobbs declares heat state of emergency

11/8/2023
Proposition 400, light rail, Hobbs, Giles, Mesa, Phoenix

Hobbs, mayors celebrate Prop 400 compromise 

11/8/2023
ballots, Cochise County, Stevens, elections

County tailors ballot project to politically connected firm 

10/8/2023

Recent News

Legislature

dispatchers, PTSD, 911, Hernandez

New law extends counseling for those helping people in crisis

23/8/2023
Ukraine, Phoenix City Council, Bliss, Nguyen

Republican legislators file complaint requesting AG investigate Phoenix’s fire[...]

21/8/2023

Petersen threatens lawsuit if state elections manual not revised

15/8/2023
social media, Hobbs, investigation, Twitter, Facebook

House panel to examine Hobbs’ social media conduct as Secretary of State 

11/8/2023

Finchem, Kern, Gosar must pay former minority leader’s legal fees

10/8/2023