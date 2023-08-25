Attempts to curtail universal ESA program fail

In the first legislative session after the universal expansion of the Empowerment Scholarship Account program, attempts to curtail or enact further oversight for the program fell flat. (Photo by Pexels)

In the first legislative session following the universal expansion of the Empowerment Scholarship Account program, attempts to curtail or enact further oversight for the program fell flat.

Gov. Katie Hobbs started the session by calling for the repeal of the universal expansion. But the prospect was swiftly shut down by Republican legislative leaders in budget negotiations, and any subsequent attempts by House and Senate Democrats were similarly shuttered by a Republican majority.

All in all, the push for oversight over the growing program only resulted in a single study committee. But the fight over the ESA program will soldier on into the next session amid varying narratives on the impact to the state’s budget.

When Hobbs initially called for the repeal of ESA universal expansion, public school advocates, some of the most vocal opponents to the program, predicted at the time that the Republican majority would make it especially difficult for Hobbs or Democrats to achieve anything in the way of ESAs.

“It’s important to really assess the Legislature that you’re working with, and unfortunately the Legislature we have refuses to see reality when it comes to vouchers,” Beth Lewis, executive director of Save Our Schools Arizona said. “They refused to acknowledge that they’ll bankrupt the state and calling for their full repeal was perhaps not strategic.”

Though a full repeal did not come close to fruition, there were attempts in both chambers for further accountability.

Sen. Christine Marsh, D-Scottsdale, Rep. Laura Terech, D-Scottsdale, and Rep. Judy Schwiebert, D-Phoenix, introduced legislation seeking fingerprinting requirements for ESA vendors and further reporting from the Arizona Department of Education.

But the bills failed to make it through committee. And attempts to see some of the same changes approved as budget amendments were also swiftly rejected on the floor.

Hobbs told the Arizona Capitol Times that Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, and House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Peoria, “made it clear” that any action to rein in or otherwise limit the universal ESA program “was not on the table this session.”

The budget included a single oversight mechanism for the ESA program: a bipartisan House Study committee.

Hobbs is not devoid of hope for the next session, though and said, “moving forward, I think we’re armed with much better data that really shows how unsustainable this program is in the long term.”

The Governor’s Office put out a memo projecting the future cost of the program, which followed up a report from the Arizona Department of Education.

ADE estimated the program would cost about $900 million. But Will Gaona, Hobbs’ deputy chief of staff, put the number closer to $940 million, which exceeds the program’s general fund allocation by $319 million.

Hobbs, and other opponents of the universal expansion, say the program is on track to “bankrupt the state” given climbing enrollment, especially as the Governor’s Office found, “more than 50% of ESA voucher funding represents a newly incurred cost to the State due to new applicants that were previously enrolled in private school, homeschooling, or were attending non-state aid schools prior to transferring.”

Matt Ladner, senior adviser for education policy at the Heritage Foundation and a proponent for school choice in Arizona, took issue with what he called the “apocalypse cult” mindset.

“We’ve been told over and over and over again, that if choices (were) expanded, it will be the death of public schools,” Ladner said. “Public education in Arizona right now is the best funded it has ever been on a per pupil basis. We certainly have a lot of challenges and difficulties coming out of the pandemic. We’ve got a lot of work to do. But the reality is that the idea that we’re going to see the death of public education is not supported by any evidence whatsoever.”

He commented on Hobbs’ estimate of enrollment nearing 100,000 students and said “even under that scenario, you’d be educating about 8% of the kids in the state for about 1% of the state’s total revenue. Not a bad deal.”

Hobbs, as well as Lewis, are no longer looking to completely dismantle the program, at least for now given the current makeup of the Legislature, but rather are contemplating measures like means testing, an enrollment cap and heightened reporting, accountability and safety measures, like fingerprinting.

But school choice proponents continue to spar with the claims of bankruptcy and say any attempts to limit the program in the next session are likely to see pushback.

Stacey Brown, board member and cofounder of Education for All AZ, said school choice and the continuation of the ESA program will be a top issue beyond the next legislative session and into the 2024 election, adding that ESA parents are “heavily focused” on which legislators support the program.

“We’re going to end up seeing this be a big reflection in the 2024 election. I think that this is going to be very much a hot topic, and that people are going to vote accordingly, specifically for legislative positions that are open,” Brown said.

Lewis agreed that “vouchers are definitely going to be an election deciding issue,” but expects an effort “toward electing lawmakers who support public schools.”

As for the next session, Lewis said, “First and foremost, lawmakers need to figure out how to budget for this program and also fully fund public schools. And that’s a tall order.”