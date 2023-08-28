fbpx

Grand Canyon officials warn E. coli has been found in water near Phantom Ranch

The Associated Press//August 28, 2023

Home>Recent news>

Grand Canyon officials warn E. coli has been found in water near Phantom Ranch

Biden, Grand Canyon National Park, national monument, Hopi, Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni

The Grand Canyon is seen while in flight from Air Force One, with President Joe Biden aboard, en route to Grand Canyon National Park Airport on Aug. 7, 2023, in Grand Canyon Village, Ariz. Grand Canyon National Park officials warned that E. coli bacteria was detected on Aug. 25 in the water supply close to Phantom Ranch, the only lodging at the bottom of the canyon. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Grand Canyon officials warn E. coli has been found in water near Phantom Ranch

The Associated Press//August 28, 2023

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park officials warned that E. coli bacteria was detected Friday in the water supply close to Phantom Ranch, the only lodging at the bottom of the canyon.

Park authorities said visitors should not consume any water in that area without boiling it first. E. coli can lead to diarrhea, cramps, headaches and sometimes kidney failure and even death. Infants, younger children and immuno-compromised people are more at risk.

Water from the Phantom Ranch area — including that being used to brush teeth, make ice and prepare food — should be brought to “a rolling boil” for one minute per 1,000 feet (305 meters) of elevation and then cooled before using, officials said.

Phantom Ranch and the immediate vicinity — all reachable only by a long hike or mule ride from the canyon rim or by raft on the Colorado River — are the only areas of the park affected.

Park officials are collecting more sampling to figure out the source of the bacteria and are also chlorinating water in the area again.

E. coli’s presence can be caused by increased run-off from heavy rains or a break in pipes or water treatment. It usually indicates human or animal waste contamination.

The Grand Canyon area recently saw heavy rains brought by the remnants of a tropical storm.

o
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

abortion, Arizona, New Mexico, Roe v. Wade, clinics, pregnancy

After Roe v. Wade, the fight over abortion access moves to New Mexico

As trigger laws banning the procedure began going into effect across the nation — in places including neighb[...]

August 28, 2023
extreme heat, workers, Arizona, California, Nevada, Hobbs

Workers exposed to extreme heat have no consistent protection in the US

A historic heat wave that began blasting the Southwest and other parts of the country this summer is shining a[...]

August 28, 2023
Cactus League, jobs, economy, hotels, restaurants, bars,

Cactus League president says Arizona communities need to invest in stadiums used by major league tea...

The president of the Cactus League said Friday that Arizona communities need to continue to invest in the stad[...]

August 25, 2023

2023 Leaders of the Year

Congratulations to our 2023 Leaders of the Year! These individuals have demonstrated a commitment to serving t[...]

August 24, 2023
wastewater, Colorado River Basin, recycled water, Arizona, Colorado, California

Water-short cities want to use every last drop – even if it used to be sewage

In the Western U.S., there’s more demand for water than there is supply, so cities with finite water supplie[...]

August 24, 2023
border town, immigration, Mexico, migrants

Mexican border city struggles to find space for migrants even with new shelter

At a massive encampment near an international bridge along the U.S.-Mexico border, migrants from Honduras, Hai[...]

August 24, 2023

Featured News

border, Border Patrol, lawsuit, federal government, Hobbs, Ducey

Feds ready to dismiss lawsuit against Arizona over border containers

28/8/2023
ESAs, Arizona Department of Education, tuition, public schools, private schools, parents, Hobbs, Lewis, Ladner

Attempts to curtail universal ESA program fail

25/8/2023

Cook becomes Freedom Caucus spoiler

25/8/2023
legislation, batting average, Weninger, Osborne

Getting a bill passed takes ‘compromise’ and persistence 

25/8/2023
DINO, Hobbs, ESAs, vouchers, parents, public schools, private schools

Republicans celebrate new anti-Hobbs committee

25/8/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Contreras, House, legislative session

Q&A with House Minority Leader Lupe Contreras

28/8/2023
Senate, Epstein, minority leader, legislature

Q&A with Senate Minority Leader Mitzi Epstein 

27/8/2023
Petersen, Senate, session wrap, legislature, Republicans, Toma, housing, ESA

Q&A with Senate President Warren Petersen 

26/8/2023
Toma, House, Republicans, speaker, housing, ESAs, rental tax

Q&A with House Speaker Ben Toma

25/8/2023
dispatchers, PTSD, 911, Hernandez

New law extends counseling for those helping people in crisis

23/8/2023