Hold elected officials accountable, support school leaders

The Arizona education system is failing our students. In response, opportunistic elected officials call for expansion of educational choice. With their clearest and loudest voice, they exclaim the need for enhanced parental rights.

These same publicity seekers are hypocrites. They advocate loudly, but act in contradiction. Meanwhile, Arizona English Language learners have, once again, become political pawns. English Learners (ELs) are students who have limited proficiency in the English language. But just like all Arizona students, they and their parents have rights to access an education that utilizes proven, research-based methods centered on their academic success.

They deserve to feel valued and respected in their schools and communities. Instead, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne has declared himself the undisputed expert on what works for every child. He wants to deny them access to dual language programs that are proven to work.

This kind of ideological obstinance may sell, but it does nothing to improve academic outcomes, meaningful parental engagement or student choice. In Arizona, ELs make up 9.2% of the student population, and come from diverse ethnicities— with Latinos making up 87%. They are multilingual learners who are an asset worthy of investment. The lack of meaningful policy and access to quality dual language programs has impacted their proficiency rates – 5% in third-grade reading and 3% in eighth-grade math. They deserve access to robust dual language programs that will provide exposure to content areas, impact academic outcomes, lead to higher graduation rates and ultimately, a shorter time for students to reach proficiency in English.

Discussions on options available for ELs have remained a politically charged topic, and never include the perspectives of parents most impacted by these policy decisions preventing meaningful solutions for student success. This was the experience of Patricia Ojeda, alumni of ALL In Education’s Parent Educator Academy. Five of Ojeda’s students have been labeled as ELs even though their primary language is English. She has been told that having her children labeled as ELs would allow them to master their proficiency in English. What she didn’t know was that her children would be removed from core subject classes, like math, and reading. Her third-grader, Mateo, is struggling with literacy and requires tutoring and reading interventions.

Patricia was unaware of the evidence-based English Language learning models that schools can adopt. One of those models, the Dual Language model, has recently come under attack from Horne, who has a long, volatile history with bilingual education. During his first tenure as superintendent, Horne banned bilingual education and ethnic studies, and he is again, placing barriers for students and families to access proven dual language models. More concerning is his differential perspectives on who has access to quality bilingual education programs.

Superintendent Horne is an unapologetic advocate for school choice but seeks to limit innovation and flexibility that has been proven to deliver better academic results for those that need it most. We knew Arizona’s English-only law was failing students. Which prompted state leaders to enact important reforms (in 2019) that are now allowing evidence-based academic options for ELs. Horne wants to eliminate those choices. Data-informed decision-making must lead the discussion around English Learners.

At ALL In Education, we are focused on ensuring that the individuals in seats of power across classrooms and boardrooms are values-driven and reflective of the communities we serve. As executive director of the organization, I am driven by the belief that student outcomes will only change, once adult behaviors change. We are committed to ensuring that every participant in our leadership programs graduates understanding how leaders can use their lived experiences and data to make informed decisions to support all students.

Parents and community members must hold elected officials accountable and support school leaders who are invested in the communities they serve. I invite you to get involved and engaged with us by taking our pledge at allineducation.org/pledge and staying up to date on the issues impacting students. If we are truly a state that is about school choice, then we must ensure that we are providing quality options for ALL students. d

Stephanie Parra is the executive director of ALL In Education, a nonprofit organization that aims to ensure that the communities most impacted by educational inequities are the ones making decisions for ALL students.