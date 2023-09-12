fbpx

Biden plan would overhaul 151-year-old mining laws

Matthew Daly Associated Press//September 12, 2023

Home>Top Stories>

Biden plan would overhaul 151-year-old mining laws

minerals, gold, Biden

The Biden administration is recommending changes to a 151-year-old law that governs mining for copper, gold and other hardrock minerals on U.S.-owned lands, including making companies for the first time pay royalties on what they extract. (Deposit Photos)

Biden plan would overhaul 151-year-old mining laws

Matthew Daly Associated Press//September 12, 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is recommending changes to a 151-year-old law that governs mining for copper, gold and other hardrock minerals on U.S.-owned lands, including making companies for the first time pay royalties on what they extract.

A plan led by the Interior Department also calls for the creation of a mine leasing system and coordination of permitting efforts among a range of federal agencies. This comes as The White House has been pushing to boost domestic mining for minerals needed for electric vehicles, solar panels and other clean energy.

Under terms of an 1872 law, the U.S. does not collect royalties on minerals extracted from federal lands, a fact Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups have long lamented. The White House plan would impose a variable 4% to 8% net royalty on hardrock minerals produced on federal lands. The proposal needs approval by Congress — unlikely when the House is controlled by Republicans who have long opposed such fees.

Undeterred by such political reality, an interagency working group — led by Interior — touted the benefits of imposing royalties on about 750 hardrock mines on federal lands, mostly in the West. The figure does not include about 70 coal mines whose owners must pay federal royalties.

“A royalty would ensure that American taxpayers receive fair compensation for minerals extracted from federal lands,” the working group said in a report Tuesday. The fee also could pay for programs to boost mining permits, clean up abandoned mine lands and help states and tribal governments that provide infrastructure and services to mining-dependent communities, the report said.

Biden, loans, University of Arizona, Ashford University
President Joe Biden, center, delivers remarks on recovery efforts for the Maui wildfires and the response to Hurricane Idalia, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Aug. 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The U.S. stands out among other countries, such as Australia, Canada and Chile, that collect royalties on minerals. At least a dozen Western states also collect royalties on hardrock mining.

“Although thoughtful concerns were raised by the mining industry regarding the existing hardrock leasing system that is used on certain federal lands,” the working group “did not receive any arguments as to why a properly designed leasing system could not be equally successful in the United States,” the report said.

Deputy Interior Secretary Tommy Beaudreau, who chaired the working group, called the plan released Tuesday “a modernized approach” that would “meet the needs of the clean energy economy while respecting our obligations to tribal nations, taxpayers, the environment and future generations.”

“Securing a safe, sustainable supply of critical minerals will support a resilient manufacturing base for technologies at the heart of the president’s investing-in-America agenda, including batteries, electric vehicles, wind turbines and solar panels,” said Joelle Gamble, deputy director of the White House National Economic Council.

Tribes and environmental groups welcomed the report but urged President Joe Biden to go further to protect communities, sacred places and water resources. The White House formed the working group last year as Biden pledged to boost production of lithium, nickel and other minerals used to power electric vehicles and other clean energy.

“These modest reforms are a good first step, but they’re not enough to safeguard our water and communities,” said Allison Henderson, southern Rockies director at the Center for Biological Diversity, an Arizona-based nonprofit. “The Biden administration should use its full authority to update these antiquated mining laws, prevent more mining industry devastation and preserve a livable planet for future generations.”

Rich Nolan, president and CEO of the National Mining Association, said the report did little to advance Biden’s stated goal to secure domestic mineral supplies while supporting responsible mining.

Creation of a leasing system, imposition of a punitive “dirt tax” and proposed royalties as high as 8% “will throw additional obstacles in the way of responsible domestic projects, forcing the U.S. to double-down on our already outsized import reliance from countries with questionable labor, safety and environmental practices,” Nolan said in a statement.

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources panel, said Biden was “taking a sledgehammer to affordable, reliable energy.”

If enacted, the proposed mining reforms “will force us to buy more critical minerals” from China and other countries that use forced or child labor “instead of harnessing our abundant resources here at home,” Barrasso said.

l
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

Finchem, Lake, Senate, House, Secretary of State, 2024 primary

Lake and Finchem want panel to reconsider dismissal of lawsuit

Failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem want a Ninth Circuit Co[...]

September 12, 2023
Ukrainian pilots, F-16s, Tucson

Ukrainian pilots could be flying F-16s in three months, Air National Guard head says

The U.S. could have the first Ukrainian pilots trained on F-16 fighter jets before the end of the year, though[...]

September 12, 2023
Hobbs, county attorneys, abortion, Planned Parenthood,

Panel considering whether to revive challenge to law barring abortions based solely on genetic abnor...

A Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals panel is mulling whether to revive a challenge to the 2021 law barring aborti[...]

September 11, 2023
Grand Canyon National Park, Biden, national monument, Hobbs, Stanton, Grijalva, Sinema

Petersen said Legislature plans to sue Biden Administration over monument

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen announced Monday that the Legislature plans to sue the Biden Administ[...]

September 11, 2023
Mayes, vaping, e-cigarettes, attorneys general

Mayes, other attorneys general, recommend crackdown on vaping products targeting youth

Attorney General Kris Mayes and 32 other attorneys general from around the country signed a letter outlining r[...]

September 11, 2023
Biden, John McCain, Vietnam

Biden highlights business deals, pays respects at John McCain memorial to wrap up Vietnam visit

President Joe Biden closed a visit to Vietnam on Monday by spotlighting new business deals and partnerships be[...]

September 11, 2023

Featured News

Finchem, Lake, Senate, House, Secretary of State, 2024 primary

Lake and Finchem want panel to reconsider dismissal of lawsuit

12/9/2023
Hobbs, county attorneys, abortion, Planned Parenthood,

Panel considering whether to revive challenge to law barring abortions based sol[...]

11/9/2023
Covid, Hobbs, Horne, relief funds, children

Hobbs and Horne at odds over Covid funds

8/9/2023
Horne, lawsuit, English language immersion, SEI, Mayes, Hobbs

Horne files suit to get court to rule schools not using ‘structured Englis[...]

7/9/2023
Indigenous women, abortion, Roe v. Wade, Mescalero Apache, Laguna, Xicana, Indigenous Women Rising

Indigenous people unite to navigate abortion access after Roe

5/9/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Grand Canyon National Park, Biden, national monument, Hobbs, Stanton, Grijalva, Sinema

Petersen said Legislature plans to sue Biden Administration over monument

11/9/2023
groundwater, Griffin, House, legislation, groundwater management area, rural management areas

Prescott Valley takes water reform into its own hands

7/9/2023
Rio Verde, Scottsdale, water, Senate, Hobbs, House

Scottsdale and Rio Verde both approve water agreement 

6/9/2023
Threads, Instagram, social media, Meta, lawmakers, House panel, Hobbs,

House panel considers policy to stop elected officials requesting social media[...]

5/9/2023

Wadsack recall effort fails

5/9/2023