Tucson Congressman Raúl Grijalva, sidelined by cancer since February, says next term will be his last

Tucson Congressman Raúl Grijalva, diagnosed with cancer early this year and absent from the U.S. Capitol since February, says his next term will be his last.

He’s seeking a 12th term next month and on Monday, the 76-year-old Democrat told KOLD-TV in Tucson that he won’t run again after that.

“Not that I’m abandoning what I do now. It’s time for someone else. It’s time for someone younger,” he said.

Congressional records show that Grijalva hasn’t cast a vote in the House since Feb. 15. He’s missed more than 300 votes since then but told KOLD that it could have been worse.

“They’re inconsequential because the Republicans are in charge and it’s the worst performing Congress in decades, if not a hundred years,” he told KOLD.

Monday’s interview was his first since the cancer diagnosis.

In response to inquiries in recent weeks from Cronkite News, aides said Grijalva has been on the mend and was tending to his official duties from Arizona.

“Rep. Grijalva recently completed his chemotherapy and is pleased to report that he has responded very well to treatment. He is following the guidance of his medical team to limit travel, and he continues to work to serve his constituents and the district he proudly represents,” said spokesman Jason Johnson.

Elected in 2002, Grijalva has served in Congress longer than any other Arizona lawmaker. He’s the senior Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee and in line to become chair if Democrats retake the majority.

In July, he became the second Democrat in Congress to call for President Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid.

“At first, the reaction was bad, bad in the sense of ‘what are you doing to the party,’ and then when it started to turn around, then it became some clairvoyant, I knew what was going to happen,” said Grijalva to KOLD-TV.

Although he hasn’t returned to Washington in months, he has conducted some public business.

During the August recess, he met with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in Arizona. His office and the committee Democrats have issued numerous statements in his name.

“Beyond his engagement on the committee’s legislative and oversight activities, Ranking Member Grijalva remains a leading voice on key issues, including climate change, environmental justice, tribal sovereignty and consultation, decolonization of U.S. insular areas, and the ongoing ‘permitting reform’ debate in Congress,” said a committee aide, Lindsay Gressard.

Grijalva holds a safe Democratic seat and his prolonged absence isn’t expected to keep him from winning reelection.

But his opponent has accused him of being AWOL, and speculated that his condition has been far worse than he’s revealed.

“He should have come out and been honest with the constituents. He hasn’t represented or voted since February, and I do not believe he’s ever going to vote again,” said Republican Daniel Butierez.

Grijalva’s district runs from Tucson to Yuma. It covers most of the Arizona border with Mexico.