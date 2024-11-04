fbpx

Arizona County board votes not to pay elected prosecutor facing misuse of funds charges

The Associated Press//November 4, 2024//[read_meter]

Apache County Attorney Michael Whiting speaks to reporters outside the courthouse in St. Johns, Ariz., June 16, 2009. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca, File)

A longtime top prosecutor in a rural eastern Arizona county who faces criminal charges of misusing public funds will be stripped of his salary just days before standing unopposed for reelection as a Democrat, following a vote of county elected officials on Thursday.

Michael Whiting’s law license also will be suspended, according to a posting by the State Bar of Arizona, pending resolution of its disciplinary case against him.

Both actions become effective Friday, according to the bar record and a KPNX-TV report.

Neither Whiting nor his attorney, Bruce Griffen, responded to messages seeking comment about the vote by the three-member Apache County Board of Supervisors, which met in St. Johns, Arizona.

Whiting and his wife, Joyclynn “Joy” Whiting, the county’s school superintendent, were indicted in August by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes on allegations the couple used nearly $80,000 in superintendent funds to buy a new pickup truck that was mainly used by Michael Whiting. They have pleaded not guilty.

Michael Whiting also faces eight other charges including theft and altering public records, and threatening a person who was attempting to run against his wife for the superintendent position.

The Whitings, both Democrats, were running unopposed for reelection. However, azfamily.com reported Thursday that Michael Whiting has two write-in challengers and said that if he wins he can’t serve because his law license is suspended.

Michael Whiting has been the county’s attorney since 2008. Joy Whiting was first elected school superintendent in 2020.

