Transportation infrastructure investments are a win for Arizonans

While Arizonans may be feeling excited or anxious based on the top of the ticket election results, votes taken across our state reveal we are more settled and in agreement than not when it comes to funding transportation infrastructure.

Significant Support for Increased Transportation Options

The voter-approved transportation ballot measures in Flagstaff, Maricopa County, and Pinal County were uniquely written based on local geographics and demographics. Case in point: voters in Maricopa County approved continuation of a half-cent sales tax of which 40.5% will be allocated to freeways and other routes in the state highway system; 37% to public transportation such as bus, vanpool, and dial-a-ride services; and 22.5% to arterial streets, intersection improvements and regional transportation infrastructure. Although each elected leader and involved entities across the region, including ours, would have drafted the measure differently, the need to work together, craft a balanced plan, and benefit as many citizens as possible, surpassed any individual or organizational imperative.

Significant Movement to Electrify Transportation

As transportation-related measures are implemented, engineering and other jobs will be maintained and created, old ground repaired and new ground broken, and more transportation options will emerge for Arizonans and visitors. However, when it comes to transportation, it is important to keep in mind that our state is also a powerhouse for the growing electric vehicle (EV) industry, due in large part to the hard work of the Arizona Commerce Authority to bring these businesses to our state.

EV businesses located from Yuma to Casa Grande to Buckeye have rightfully earned Arizona national recognition for having a “cradle-to-grave” industry. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, Arizona is in the top 10 states for EV registrations. And a recent report by Atlas Public Policy documents that Arizona has 3,800 public charging ports across 1,300 locations.

To continue to advance the industry and reduce barriers to driving an EV, Arizona has been awarded over $200 million for EV projects across our state. The Arizona Department of Transportation was awarded funding to work with the private sector to install EV charging stations for the public along our interstate highways and the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Program’s beneficiaries include the city of Mesa, Cochise County, Maricopa County Air Quality Department, and San Carlos Apache Tribal Council. The investments in charging infrastructure mean more local jobs, more local economic benefits, and more options for drivers.

Significant Need to Continue to Drive Forward

Similar to reasons why transportation measures passed overwhelmingly, elected leaders and citizens may have different reasons to support the EV industry in our state. Whether it is for job creation, improvements to air quality and public health, or saving money for EV drivers, as Arizonans, let’s continue to work together to steer our transportation system forward.

Amerigo Berdeski is operations manager for the American Council of Engineering Companies of Arizona.. Diane E. Brown is executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund.