Have we truly come to celebrate violence?

Supporters of Luigi Nicholas Mangione, who is being charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, gather at the front of Blair County Courthouse for the suspect's preliminary and extradition hearing in Hollidaysburg, Pa., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (Thomas Slusser/The Tribune-Democrat via AP)

We should be deeply troubled by the growing acceptance of violence as a way to address grievances in our society. A recent Public Religion Research Institute survey found that nearly a quarter of Americans (23%) believe that “true American patriots may have to resort to violence to save the country” — up significantly from 15% in 2021. Among Republicans, that number rises to nearly one-third, especially among those who support former President Trump. This troubling trend reflects a dangerous erosion of our commitment to civil discourse and the rule of law.

The recent murder of a United Healthcare executive has sparked an alarming wave of comments on social media, with some liberal-leaning commentators lionizing the perpetrator as a hero for supposedly bringing attention to the inequities of our health care system. Glorifying cold-blooded murder in the name of justice is not only dangerous but also a stark reflection of how far we’ve veered from the principles of moral clarity and democratic action.

The inequities and suffering caused by our profit-driven health care system are real and devastating, particularly for society’s most vulnerable. This pain demands urgent action. However, we must distinguish between systemic failures and individual actions. While corporate leaders, legislators, and regulators must be held accountable for their failure to address these inequities, equating systemic injustices with acts of violence is perilous. Rationalizing murder as a form of protest or retribution not only undermines the moral high ground but also perpetuates a cycle of harm. This kind of moral equivalence is a dangerous oversimplification, one that risks derailing meaningful efforts to achieve systemic reform.

History offers numerous examples of how nonviolent activism has achieved transformational change. The civil rights movement in the United States, led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Gandhi’s leadership in India are powerful reminders that moral clarity and peaceful resistance can produce lasting justice. These movements succeeded not because they compromised their values, but because they inspired people to act in ways that upheld them.

But what happens when violence is normalized, even celebrated? Beyond its moral implications, the increasing public tolerance for violent rhetoric and actions carries profound policy consequences. The erosion of trust in our institutions — government, media, and even law enforcement — fuels this acceptance. When citizens feel unheard or disillusioned by ineffective or unaccountable leadership, they may see violence as the only path to meaningful change.

The role of social media cannot be ignored. These platforms amplify extreme rhetoric, create echo chambers, and often reward the most incendiary voices. Policymakers must confront the growing challenge of regulating these digital spaces while preserving freedom of expression.

How can we ensure that these platforms foster healthy dialogue rather than magnify our divisions? What role should they play in discouraging calls for violence?

Similarly, we must examine the responsibility of political leaders whose words have the power to either calm or inflame tensions. Rhetoric that glorifies “fighting back” or portrays opponents as existential threats can have real-world consequences. Policymakers, parties, and civic leaders must prioritize accountability and adopt a zero-tolerance approach to rhetoric that undermines democracy or glorifies violence.

When movements are tainted by violence, they risk alienating the broader public and losing the moral authority necessary to inspire meaningful change. Acts of violence often lead to further polarization and can even justify crackdowns that suppress legitimate dissent. Rather than advancing the cause, they provide ammunition to those who seek to discredit it.

Let’s resist the temptation to glorify violence, no matter how justified the frustration may feel. Instead, we must model a better way forward — through advocacy, community-driven activism, and democratic action — that addresses the root causes of systemic injustice without abandoning our moral compass.

Each of us has a role to play in pushing back against this dangerous trend. Whether through fostering civil discourse, supporting policies that address systemic inequities, or holding leaders accountable for inflammatory rhetoric, we can reaffirm our commitment to the principles that bind us as a democratic society.

The path forward demands courage, but it must be the courage to build, not destroy, to unite, not divide. If we fail to rise to this challenge, we risk undermining the very foundations of justice and democracy that we claim to cherish.

Herb Paine is president of Paine Consulting Services, specializing in organizational development and change management, a social and political commentator, and former congressional candidate.

