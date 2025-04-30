Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Arizona should support expanding access to anti-obesity medications

Tony Rivero, Guest Commentary//April 30, 2025//

Tony Rivero

As a state representative, I fight to support our most vulnerable 65+ community. We have too many of our Medicare patients struggling with diseases that could be preventable if they had access to medication. I commend Congressman David Schweikert for his leadership in addressing the obesity crisis and urge him to continue supporting expanded access to anti-obesity medications (AOMs) under Medicare. 

I call on our members of Congress to pass a bill allowing the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to cover anti-obesity medicines under the Medicare program. Obesity is a severe chronic disease that affects millions of Americans, including many here in Arizona. Yet, despite its well-documented impact on health and health care costs, Medicare does not currently cover AOMs — an oversight that must be corrected.

Extending coverage for AOMs through Medicare is a bipartisan issue that will help improve health outcomes and reduce the financial burden of obesity-related conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke. By investing in prevention and effective treatment, we can cut billions in long-term health care expenses, ultimately helping to reduce the national debt.

Congressman Schweikert has long been a champion of fiscal responsibility and evidence-based policy. Supporting Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in expanding access to AOMs is a smart, bipartisan move that aligns with public health and economic interests. I support his efforts and ask other members of Congress to take on this critical policy change to ensure Medicare beneficiaries have access to the tools they need to manage their health effectively.

Tony Rivero is a Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives representing Peoria.

Tags: Medicaid, Obesity, AOMs, health care, Medicare

