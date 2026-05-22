More needs to be done to protect Medicare Advantage for the future

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently delivered good news to seniors on the Medicare Advantage (MA) program, guaranteeing a 2.48% increase for the 2027 MA rate funding. This is a huge increase from the previously proposed 0.09% increase. While this necessary boost in funding is a much better reflection of the everyday needs of MA beneficiaries, the program would benefit from more resources if we want to ensure millions of Americans can continue to depend on Medicare Advantage for affordable co-pays, reasonable out-of-pocket costs and covered supplemental benefits.

Despite this welcome rate increase, some in Congress have recently turned their attention back to the No UPCODE Act. This bill will not only reduce funding for in-home and coordinated care services for those struggling with chronic illnesses, but it could also lead to higher premiums for MA beneficiaries and fewer supplemental benefits. These changes would have severe consequences for the 35 million Americans on MA, and it would be especially impactful for low-income and rural seniors who depend on MA for home medical care and access to vision and dental benefits.

Congress is rightfully concerned about fraud and waste. I am a state representative with many retirees in my district, but I am also a retiree myself. I was on Medicare before being elected and on disability before joining the workforce. I know all too well the stress of managing these costs and copays on a fixed income.

These issues cannot be addressed at the expense of seniors, low-income folks, and rural communities. The No UPCODE Act threatens to shift billions in costs onto the seniors who can least afford it. Congress must do better and protect Medicare Advantage.

Rep. Janeen Connolly, a Democrat, represents Legislative District 8.