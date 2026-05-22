Protecting Arizona’s families with 21st century policing tools

Across the state of Arizona, from the high country of the Rim to the bustling streets of our metropolitan hubs, the men and women of law enforcement share a singular and unwavering mission. That mission is to ensure that every Arizonan can live, work and raise a family in a safe community.

As the executive director of the Arizona Police Association, I represent the interests of more than 12,000 law enforcement professionals who serve on the front lines of our state. Our organization is the largest of its kind in Arizona, serving as a unified voice for the officers, deputies, and detention professionals who keep our neighborhoods secure. We see firsthand the evolving challenges our members face. Criminals today are more mobile and tech-savvy than ever before. To keep pace, law enforcement must be equipped with the most effective and responsible tools available. Chief among these is Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology.

While some may view technology through a lens of skepticism, the reality on the ground is clear. ALPR is a vital “force multiplier” that saves lives.

There is often a misunderstanding of what ALPR actually does. We do not look at it as a tool for mass surveillance of private citizens; rather, it is a digital assistant for public safety. ALPR systems capture license plate data in public spaces and instantly cross-reference it against “hot lists” of vehicles tied to serious crimes.

When a vehicle is flagged, it is because it is linked to:

Amber Alerts: Finding a child in those critical first minutes of an abduction.

Silver Alerts: Locating an endangered senior who has wandered from home.

Stolen Vehicles: Identifying cars that are often used to commit further violent offenses.

Wanted Felons: Notifying officers when a suspect in a violent crime is moving through our jurisdiction.

In a state as vast as Arizona, where suspects can travel between cities and counties in a matter of minutes, this real-time intelligence is often the difference between an arrest and a cold case.

The Arizona Police Association understands that with any powerful tool comes the responsibility of strict oversight. Our members are not just officers; we are Arizona residents as well. We value privacy and civil liberties as much as anyone.

That is why we advocate for uniform and transparent policies across all Arizona agencies. ALPR technology is designed to identify plates, not people. The focus is on the vehicle’s involvement in a crime, not the identity of the driver. Furthermore, our association supports:

Strict Data Retention: Information should only be kept for as long as is necessary for legitimate law enforcement purposes.

Access Controls: Only authorized personnel with a documented need should ever access this data.

Human Verification: An ALPR alert is a lead, not a conviction. Our officers are trained to verify every hit before taking action, ensuring that technology supports human judgment instead of replacing it.

The statistics are compelling, but the human stories are what truly matter. When a stolen car is recovered before it can be used in a drive-by shooting, or when a kidnapped child is spotted on a highway and safely returned to their parents, the value of this technology is undeniable.

Our criminals are not standing still. They are using technology to evade detection and exploit the gaps between our jurisdictions. If we deny our officers the ability to use proven tools like ALPR, we are essentially asking them to protect our communities with one hand tied behind their backs.

The Arizona Police Association is committed to the safety of the public and the integrity of the profession. We owe it to every resident of Arizona to use every lawful, ethical, and effective tool at our disposal.

ALPR technology is not a “silver bullet,” but it is a cornerstone of modern, proactive policing. By embracing these tools responsibly, we are not just fighting crime more efficiently. We are building a safer Arizona for everyone.

Joe Clure is executive director of the Arizona Police Association.