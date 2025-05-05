Gov. Hobbs vetoes Republican bills on immigration, city officials and DEI

Gov. Katie Hobbs giving her third State of the State speech. (Howard Fischer / Capitol Media Services)

Arizona won’t be taking money away from state universities and community colleges that offer courses in diversity, equity and inclusion.

In a series of vetoes late Friday, May 2, Gov. Katie Hobbs rejected a proposal by Sen. David Farnsworth, R-Mesa, that would remove all state funds from any school that had even one course that his legislation declared unacceptable. That includes anything that relates contemporary American society to things like whiteness, institutional racism, unconscious bias, gender identity, social justice, race-based reparations and gender-based inclusion.

Farnsworth, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, said he crafted the proposal after reading a book in a course on cultural diversity at Rio Salado Community College.

In her veto message, the governor ignored Farnsworth’s concerns and instead focused on the effects the bill would have for Arizona’s colleges and universities.

“Our state universities and community colleges play a vital role in developing Arizona’s workforce, improving our economy, and strengthening our quality of life through transformational research,” she wrote. “Jeopardizing their state funding with a bill that lacks clarity attacks future stability and would lead to negative effects on the state’s workforce and economy.”

And Farnsworth’s bill was not the only veto that day either. All counted, Hobbs found fault with 23 proposals that reached her desk on May 2, bringing her total vetoes in this still-ongoing legislative session to 75 — two more than her 2024 total.

Her record, and the record for any governor in Arizona history, is the 143 bills she vetoed in 2023.

Sen. David Gowan’s proposal to impose personal fines of $5,000 against any elected or appointed official who “knowingly and willfully” violates existing laws that preempt cities and counties from enacting any local regulation of firearms was also rejected after Hobbs called it unnecessary.

“There are existing mechanisms to challenge city ordinances,” she wrote.

That’s true, according to Michael Infanzon, a lobbyist for the Arizona Citizens Defense League, which has filed such challenges. Most recently, the organization’s efforts were aimed at a Pima County ordinance imposing a fine of up to $1,000 on people who fail to report the theft or loss of a firearm within 48 hours. A judge struck down the ordinance.

And Infanzon said such rulings haven’t deterred officials from enacting restrictions.

Those officials, according to Infanzon, have legal defenses and fines paid by taxpayers, but Gowan’s measure, which imparts civil fines that officials would have to pay from their own pockets, could make them think twice.

Hobbs also refused to be told by state lawmakers that she must “enforce, administer and cooperate with federal actions, orders and programs that relate to the enforcement of federal immigration laws.”

The proposal is one of several being pushed by Republicans who say they want state and local officials to do all they can to help the Trump administration round up and deport those here illegally. This one, sponsored by Rep. Teresa Martinez, R-Casa Grande, imposed the requirement on not only the governor but also the attorney general as well as all cities, towns and counties.

Hobbs called it unnecessary.

“When I assumed the role of governor, I pledged to uphold both the U.S. Constitution and the Arizona Constitution, as did each of you,” she wrote in her veto message to lawmakers. Hobbs said she has worked with the federal government to secure the border, stop the flow of fentanyl and disrupt cartel operations.

But she said these are decisions that must be made locally.

“Arizonans, not Washington, D.C. politicians, must decide what’s best for Arizona,” the governor said.

Hobbs also rejected a related proposal that would have required county jails to transmit to Immigration and Customs Enforcement the name, address, date of birth, gender and social security number of anyone arrested for certain offenses. These range from larceny and shoplifting to burglary, assault on a law enforcement officer and any other offense that results in death or serious bodily injury.

The legislation is one in a series of measures designed to ensure local governments cooperate with ICE to identify and remove those not here legally.

The governor, again, called it unnecessary.

“Existing state law already bans sanctuary cities,” she said.

“I expect state and local governments to uphold the law and work with the federal government to secure the border,” Hobbs wrote in her veto message. “However, this places extreme burdens on local law enforcement.”

Hobbs also objected to legislation crafted by Sen. Mark Finchem, R-Prescott, proposing new restrictions on unemployment benefits.

These payments are available to those who lose their jobs through no fault of their own, including layoffs. The cost is borne by a premium on employers, with the rates paid by each linked to how often they release employees.

The proposal would have tightened some requirements for recipients to seek employment, but would have also barred the Department of Economic Security from paying benefits until they had checked a series of state and federal databases, something that would have to occur weekly.

“This legislation creates unnecessary delays for workers, burdens for employers, and costs for the state,” Hobbs wrote.

The governor also vetoed legislation making voter registration rolls available on the internet.

Proponents said that would enable any individual to have access and report inaccuracies. But Hobbs said it “poses risks that the information will be misused or used for commercial purposes.”

The governor also vetoed legislation that would make the “cast vote record” — essentially a digital representation of every vote cast — a public record. Hobbs said she believes it would put voter privacy at risk.

Hobbs also rejected two measures making changes in groundwater regulation, saying she is trying to work with lawmakers to develop a comprehensive plan.

“I am disappointed that neither of these bills would move toward solving the water policy challenges that Arizona residents and communities are facing today,” the governor said. “To see more effort misspent on pointless bills that would only weaken groundwater protections is a continued affront to rural Arizonans who have asked their legislature for years to address rural groundwater challenges.”

Other bills vetoed Friday by the governor include: