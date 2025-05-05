EPA Clean Air Programs are critical for public health

Arizona has been facing an ongoing air quality crisis, and as a public health leader, I am calling on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to do better to protect our health and hold polluters accountable. The American Lung Association just released their 26th annual “State of the Air” report which found Maricopa County averaged 54.8 unhealthy ozone days a year, the highest average number of ozone days since the 2010 report.

The report looked at air quality data from 2021-2023. While Phoenix saw overall improvements on particle pollution levels, it reported a significant increase in smoggy days, ranking 4th as the most ozone-polluted city in the nation.

Ozone and particle pollution are two of the most widespread and dangerous air pollutants that can significantly harm health when left unchecked. Short-term exposure can irritate airways, making it difficult to breathe. It increases risk of respiratory infections and worsens symptoms for those with chronic lung diseases. These health risks are of particular concern in Maricopa County since we have been in ozone nonattainment for well over 25 years and still receiving an ‘F’ grade for particle pollution levels. Long-term exposure to air pollution has been linked to metabolic disorders, reproductive issues including fertility and poor birth outcomes, and increased risk of premature death. Air pollution is especially harmful to people of color, lower-income families, individuals living near highways or other pollution sources.

The combustion of fossil fuels — such as oil, coal and natural gas — in the transportation and energy sectors are primary drivers of our air pollution burdens. The American Lung Association has conducted statewide polling that shows for the fifth consecutive year that 80 percent of Arizona voters recognize our air pollution crisis and majority of voters agree policymakers need to do more to address climate change. The poll found that 77% of voters support clean energy solutions, and 78% of voters believe transitioning to clean energy will have a positive impact on air quality.

The EPA is meant to protect human health and the environment, and yet their recent announcement of plans to roll back more than 30 clean air and other programs would do exactly the opposite. Instead, these actions would unleash even more pollution or let it go unmonitored. Several rules on the chopping block include stronger standards for emissions from coal-fired power plants, limits on particle pollution, measures to make new vehicles less polluting, and rules cleaning up leaks that spew methane and toxic emissions. Revoking these standards will mean that more kids in our communities will have asthma attacks, more workers will be sicker and more people will die due to polluted air. These actions go against what Arizona voters have been asking for years — more action to address air pollution.

About 84% of all Arizonans live in a county with at least one failing air quality grade, and we need the EPA to follow through on implementing stronger standards on health-harming pollutants like particulate matter, air toxics and greenhouse gases. This year’s “State of the Air” report shows an ongoing national trend in the rise of particle pollution, and increased exposure to ozone pollution due to extreme weather events. Extreme heat, wildfire smoke and prolonged drought are all making it more difficult to clean up pollution. Now is not the time for EPA to weaken air quality standards.

The EPA’s announcements would be a handout to polluting industries at the expense of public health and completely disregard the expertise of their own science and health experts. Everyone deserves to breathe clean air, but we can’t do that without implementing stronger standards that protect health and reduce our emissions. Arizona has some of the greatest air quality challenges in the country, and we need every tool in our toolbox to clean up harmful pollution from every sector. This means the EPA needs to set the standard and the example so that Arizona and other states can follow.

Victor Waters, MD, JD, FCLM, is the Chief Medical Officer of Dignity Health Arizona Central and West Valley Market.