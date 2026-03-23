HB 2375 preserves our historic districts, and that’s a good thing.

Imagine my surprise upon reading Anna Hernandez’ guest commentary about my neighborhood, with my street sign prominent in the photo. Little did I know that those of us who live here are considered rich, racist, isolationist and unwelcoming to anyone who wants to live, work and raise a family in a historic neighborhood.

A little research showed that Ms. Hernandez does not live in this, or any other historic neighborhood, so I dug deeper to try and understand where the negative comments about us came from. Then I learned she wrote HB 2721, the bill that HB 2375 is meant to amend.

HB 2721 was intended to increase affordable housing statewide, a very laudable goal shared by everyone I know. It’s the restrictions that the bill placed on historic districts that were troublesome, as they removed the ability to work with new or upgraded homes and apartments to maintain the unique and significant history and architecture of these neighborhoods.

Once that fact was widely known, town halls ensued for months with input from all citizens, for and against the new rules. After a great deal of research and discussion, our mayor and city council have given full support to HB 2375 as it allows us to continue to abide by the Special Conservation District objectives that the City of Phoenix approved in 1986. I’d encourage anyone with questions to please read that document as it will explain the history of Willo and reasons for our objection to some provisions of HB 2721. This plan to enhance communities should be replicated, not eliminated.

In 1984, I rented in Willo. People wondered why — the homes were quite old, crime was an issue, there were very few restaurants, no light rail, no ASU, and no real life after 8 pm. I saved for a down payment for six years and purchased a home in 1990. It’s over a hundred years old and has been continually repaired and improved, as have all the other residences here. This area has grown and prospered because we have invested our time and energy in improving every component of this warm and wonderful place to live, work and raise a family.

All we ask is the continued ability to maintain the unique mix of architectural and historic aspects of any new or upgraded building. We are not denying anyone access to our neighborhoods. We have always warmly welcomed new residents and have a wonderful mix of every ethnic and religious background. To say otherwise is just wrong.

As I travel this city, I see many neighborhoods that are just like Willo was when I moved here. They are in need of residents who will create and care for each other and their homes.

My hope is that the Senators who vote on HB 2375 will not listen to the name calling and lying abuse heaped on us. My community is not rich, racist, isolationist or unwelcoming. We are not NIMBY. We want folks to join us in keeping historic districts alive and well. Please allow us to keep and maintain these historic neighborhoods by supporting HB 2375.

Mary Durand is a resident of the Willo Historic District.