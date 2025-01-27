fbpx

Following in my father’s steps

By Michael Way, Guest Commentary //January 27, 2025//[read_meter]

Rep. Michael Way, R-Queen Creek, and his son Thomas, 9, at the Arizona House of Representatives on the first day of the 2025 legislative session, Jan. 13, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Rep. Michael Way)

The call to public service has been stamped on me from my earliest memories. In the Way family, it was never a question of if we would serve, but when. Sitting on the floor of the Legislature, I watched my father vote on bills to protect our individual freedoms, lower taxes, roll back burdensome regulations, and safeguard our kids in the new world of the internet. I may have even been the one to pull the lever a time or two. I heard him argue articulately and passionately from the floor. There was no better education in civics and American government. 

I’ve always been a political junkie. But I didn’t feel the political ‘call’ myself until age 34. 

 I was married with four children and a few degrees under my belt. Life was good. I thought I was making change in the world through my work in school choice and charter school development – and I was. But Covid and the ensuing crackdown on liberties I never thought would be in question activated me politically. I felt powerless to protect my freedoms and my family from government intrusion. I knew my kids were watching how I would respond. I also knew I was young, and hadn’t been tested politically. But my dad has always taught me, “Don’t wait your turn. Just step forward and serve.” And so I launched an unlikely campaign for the Arizona House and jumped in with both feet. That’s the kind of resolve my family has always embraced.

 I quickly learned that precinct committeemen (PCs) are the unsung heroes of every district. They stay through the ups and downs, year in and year out, growing the party, building community connections, and driving voter turnout. I came to love and learn from so many of our PCs. I also learned you have to earn respect and trust. Not everyone will be a fan. A small group began to whisper about whether I met the residency requirements to run. I was shocked. I’ve spent the majority of the last 15 years living in and around the district. Arizona has been home to every significant moment in my adult life. It’s where I built my career in school choice and law, where I met my wife of 13 years and where we settled down to raise our four children.  

After I won the primary, I experienced a renewed spirit of unity in our party as we linked arms to defeat the radical Left. But the attacks continued when my opponents, fueled by dark money interests, tried to take us down with the same tactics. Despite their best efforts to keep me from being seated, the rule of law stood, the voters overwhelmingly spoke, and when the dust had settled on November 6, I was proud to be the top-vote getter. When the results were announced, my dad was one of the first to hug me. “Congratulations, son,” he said. And I felt the baton being passed. 

 Now my own children are watching. How will dad handle the issues and crises of the day?

I entered office with a clear call from the voters ringing in my ears. Secure our border. Make sure our police have backing. Stop wokism in my kid’s classroom. Get the government out of my way. Keep taxes low. Serve with integrity. 

The work is underway. I’ve already sponsored and co-sponsored a handful of bills including, protecting our minors online, safeguarding parental rights, closing loopholes in our election processes, and getting tougher on crimes involving human-trafficking and fentanyl. If only that six-year old sitting on the floor beside my father’s desk could have seen this day. I wonder about my own children’s futures. I know this. When they are ready, I will gladly hand the baton to the next generation of Ways.

Rep. Michael Way, a Republican, serves Legislative District 15 in the Arizona State House.

Tags: legislature, Michael Way

Recent News

