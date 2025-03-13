Arizona’s Leaders Are Asleep While the Semiconductor Industry Burns

Leslie Addison, Guest Commentary//March 13, 2025//
Arizona’s elected officials are either asleep at the wheel or willfully ignoring a looming disaster.
On March 3, 2025, President Trump and TSMC announced a $100 billion expansion in Arizona, touting new fabrication plants and thousands of jobs. The next day, March 4, 2025, Trump stood before Congress and declared that the CHIPS Act is a “horrible, horrible thing” that should be repealed.
If CHIPS funding is killed, Arizona’s semiconductor industry could collapse. Yet our Governor, Legislature and federal representatives are silent. Every one of them should be on the phone right now demanding an answer: Will TSMC’s federal subsidies and loans disappear?
Arizona’s bet on TSMC could backfire
TSMC’s Arizona expansion was not a private-sector miracle — it was a deal funded by taxpayer money.
If CHIPS is repealed, what happens? Does Arizona get stuck with an empty factory? Does TSMC scale back or pull out? Where is the contingency plan? There isn’t one as far as I can see.
Where Are the Jobs? Where Are the Workers?
Arizona was promised thousands of high-paying jobs, but TSMC imported 1,500 foreign workers from Taiwan to fill critical, high-skill positions, while many of the lower-level, lower-paying technical and support roles were given to Arizona workers.
Why? Because Arizona wasn’t ready.
We had years to prepare for this industry boom, but instead of investing in our workforce, lawmakers let it slip through their fingers.
Tariffs, immigration and construction chaos
Arizona’s own policies are making this situation even worse.
Why aren’t Arizona officials fighting for exemptions that would keep construction on track and prevent ballooning costs?
If this plant fails or scales back, Arizona taxpayers will be left paying for infrastructure that no longer benefits them.
If CHIPS Is repealed, Arizona gets stuck with the bill
Arizona’s leadership sold this project as an economic game-changer, but without CHIPS funding, here’s what we’re facing:
Arizona’s leaders should be screaming about this — not me.
Arizona’s leaders must act immediately
This isn’t about partisan politics. This is about Arizona’s economic survival. If lawmakers don’t act now, the semiconductor industry — one they paid heavily to secure — could become the biggest financial disaster in state history.
Leslie Addison is a writer, researcher and political analyst dedicated to educating citizens on government accountability, constitutional integrity and state sovereignty. She is the founder of Citizens Voice Network, a nationwide nonprofit focused on civic engagement and policy reform and writes extensively on these topics through her Substack publication, CitizensVoiceNetworkCVN. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, she advocates for policies that strengthen state independence and public well-being.
