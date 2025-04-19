Morning Scoop: Saving Water, Securing the Future: City Conservation Efforts
bblasdell//April 19, 2025//
Case No. CV2025-006909
Key points
Gov. Hobbs approved a ban on ultraprocessed foods in school lunches
A related $3.8 [...]
April 19, 2025
U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs announced today that his daughter died earlier this week after a battle with cancer. Cose[...]
April 18, 2025
Key points:
Lawmakers are sending a bill on sober living homes to the governor
Sen. Theresa Hata[...]
Key points:
Republicans passed the $122 million funding bill on party lines
Democrats oppose the[...]
April 16, 2025
Key Points
Late-U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva’s death left a vacancy in CD7
Three popular Democrats[...]
April 15, 2025
Key Points
The soda ban passed the Legislature, but failed to get approval from the governor
A b[...]
