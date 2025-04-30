Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Safeguard clean energy investments – for jobs, the economy and all Arizonans

Daniel Stellar and Kimber Lanning, Guest Commentary//April 30, 2025//

Daniel Stellar

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has been a catalyst for unprecedented infrastructure investment across Arizona, strengthening our state’s leadership position in clean energy and creating high-quality jobs that are putting Arizonans to work.

Thanks to these investments, Arizona has emerged as an epicenter of the clean economy, attracting huge investments in sustainable industries such as electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, battery manufacturing, battery recycling and storage, critical minerals, carbon capture and solar energy. 

These industries are transforming our state in a way that is bringing prosperity to all – from our rural small towns to our urban population centers.

Kimber Lanning

While our organizations each have distinct missions, we recognize the transformative impact the IRA’s clean energy tax credits have on Arizona families, local businesses, our economic momentum and making our communities healthier and more sustainable.

We know these investments have the potential to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change, such as dangerous heat levels, poor air quality, rolling blackouts, or wildfires. 

We are at an inflection point in history in which we have years – not decades – to take on the interconnected crises of rapid climate change and biodiversity loss or risk losing our economic strength and quality of life.

Furthermore, it’s important to know that these investments are threatened. Congress is debating the nation’s budget – a process that could result in the repeal of these tax credits. Together, we are calling on Congress to stand up for these tax credit incentives that make new infrastructure affordable and maintain them throughout the budget reconciliation process. 

Recently, 21 House Republicans signed a letter in support of the tax credits. We need them to stand firm – and we need more members to join them.

We especially want to thank U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani, a Republican in southeast Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, for his leadership. In the letter, Rep. Ciscomani and his colleagues urged “any proposed changes to the tax code be conducted in a targeted and pragmatic fashion” that doesn’t undo current and future private-sector investment. 

We agree. 

According to new research commissioned by The Nature Conservancy, from now to 2032, these tax credits – in Arizona alone – will support more than 6,600 jobs each year and generate about $373 million in household income annually. Furthermore, the total economic impact in Arizona will reach an estimated $784 million annually, and yield about $116 million a year in local, state and federal tax revenue. This is a very wise investment for our government to make.

Created within the IRA in 2022, the tax credits provide financial incentives for people and businesses to support and develop clean energy. These tax credits spurred a massive growth in clean energy in Arizona and across the country. 

Just one example locally is Heritage Battery Recycling, an affiliate of Cirba Solutions, which announced construction of a lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Eloy. Cirba is North America’s largest battery recycling company, and its new plant is expected to play a major role in producing materials for the continent’s battery supply chain. 

In addition to jobs and investment, the IRA tax credits have enjoyed broad support on both sides of the aisle in Congress, in part, because they protect American families from higher energy costs. 

Adding clean energy to our portfolio, alongside traditional sources of power, makes electricity more reliable, accessible and cheaper. A recent study estimated that, by 2026, average residential electricity costs would increase by 7% and business costs would increase by 10% if the tax credits are repealed. 

We also know that energy demand in Arizona is increasing, thanks to our surging economy and continued population growth. That’s why we need an “all of the above” energy approach that increases energy diversity and accessibility, with an emphasis on investments in clean and affordable renewable energy technologies that are the least cost and the least-polluting.

Arizona is one of the most vibrant and beautiful states in the country. From our cactus-studded deserts to Ponderosa Pine forests, we live in a special place with exceptional biodiversity and communities that are thriving because of these investments. 

We hope you’ll join us in asking your representatives to safeguard these investments – for future affordability, to protect our forests, to keep people employed and to grow our economy. 

Daniel Stellar is state Director of The Nature Conservancy in Arizona.

Kimber Lanning is CEO of Local First Arizona.

Rows of solar panels sit at Orsted's Eleven Mile Solar Center lithium-ion battery storage energy facility, Feb. 29, 2024, in Coolidge, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Recent News

