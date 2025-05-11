The Arizona Corporation Commission’s duty is to us, not utilities

Arizonans know extreme heat can be deadly, so it was incomprehensible this week when Arizona Corporation Commissioner Nick Myers blamed an elderly woman’s heat-related death last May on her and her family, not the power shutoff that left her without air conditioning during a brutal heatwave.

Instead of demanding answers about why her electricity was disconnected or how future tragedies can be prevented, Commissioner Myers claimed that neither the Commission nor the state’s utility companies bear any responsibility to protect vulnerable customers during extreme weather. His post on X showed a callous disregard for people’s lives, and for the wellbeing of his constituents. It wasn’t just tone-deaf, it was deeply irresponsible, and dangerously out of touch. The Commission is meant to protect the best interests of our communities, but Commissioner Myers made clear where his loyalties lie.

Utilities like Arizona Public Service (APS) are monopolies with a responsibility to ensure their ratepayers, particularly vulnerable individuals, have access to reliable and affordable power. It’s not just about paying bills — it’s about protecting lives. Utilities like APS do offer programs to help low-income customers who are struggling to pay their bills, but those programs can be complicated and difficult to navigate. Many low-income individuals, veterans, people living on fixed incomes and elderly residents struggle to access these resources or may not even be aware of them. Commissioner Myers criticizes the very existence of these programs, and blames the vulnerable ratepayers who have a hard time accessing the programs. Disconnecting power during extreme heat is dangerous, and it’s the Commission’s responsibility to ensure that utilities prevent this harm by ensuring that vulnerable communities are protected.

Myers’ post also ignores the fact that the Commission’s role is to regulate utilities to serve the public good, not to defend corporate practices. When we look at the case of Kate Korman, who tragically died after her power was shut off, we see how existing protections are insufficient. While programs exist to help customers, they should not be used as an excuse to justify putting lives at risk by allowing power shut offs during extreme weather conditions.

Blaming families for not reaching out to take advantage of programs fails to address the broader issue: These programs are often complicated and inaccessible to those who need them most. Additionally, not everyone qualifies for assistance, and many don’t have the means to keep up with rising utility costs. It’s crucial that utilities maintain power, particularly during extreme conditions, and that they be held accountable for any harm caused when they fail to do so.

We must recognize that extreme heat is a problem that affects all of society, not just those who can afford to pay their bills. Arizona’s most vulnerable residents — low-income families, the elderly, and communities of color — should not be left to suffer during extreme heat. It is the moral obligation of the ACC to prioritize human life over corporate profits and to ensure that policies are in place to protect all Arizonans, no matter their income.

As heat advocate Stacey Champion has said repeatedly, it is time — past time — for the Commission to enact stronger regulations that prevent power shut offs during extreme weather conditions. The solution is simple: Stronger protections need to be in place to ensure that vulnerable residents are not left without the resources they need to survive.

The death of Kate Korman is a tragic reminder of the consequences of neglecting our most vulnerable citizens. We cannot allow these preventable tragedies to continue.

Ylenia Aguilar is a Senior Organizer with the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Campaign.