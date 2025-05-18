SB1500: Restoring dignity and lives after wrongful conviction

The Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation & Reentry and its health care provider, NaphCare, have been under legal scrutiny as it relates to prison care and conditions. (File photo by Jenna Aronson/Cronkite News)

For 14 years, I have volunteered as a chaplain ministering to felons who have been incarcerated by the Arizona Justice System helping them to rebuild their lives. I’ve spent thousands of hours sitting across from men whose lives have been broken by poor choices — and others whose lives have been broken by something far more troubling: a system that got it wrong.

No human system is perfect. We know that. But when the government takes years from an innocent person’s life through a wrongful conviction, it must take responsibility. That’s the premise of House Bill 2813, a bill I was proud to sponsor and see passed unanimously by the Arizona House of Representatives earlier this year.

HB2813 would finally establish a framework for compensating Arizonans who were wrongfully convicted and later exonerated. Under the bill, the state would award 200% of the median household income for each year of wrongful imprisonment, in addition to providing mental health treatment, vocational or postsecondary education, financial literacy support and the immediate expungement of all records related to the conviction. This is not generosity — it is justice. The Rule of Law holds everyone accountable. No individual, agency, department, institution, government or the Arizona Criminal Justice System is above the law.

Thirty-nine states, the District of Columbia, and the federal government already have similar laws in place. Arizona is one of just eleven states that does not. States like Utah, Virginia and Connecticut offer compensation indexed to income and recognize the enormous burden placed on the wrongfully convicted and their families as they try to rebuild their lives. Arizona should do no less.

HB2813 reflected that standard. Unfortunately, when the bill reached the Senate, it was not even given a hearing. Despite broad bipartisan support, the legislation was stalled without explanation.

That’s why I worked with my colleagues to find another way forward. We revived the measure as SB1500, which has already passed through two separate House committees unanimously. It is moving again because this issue is too important to let die in silence.

As a state, we cannot be content with simply correcting the legal record for those who were exonerated. We must recognize the emotional, social, and financial cost inflicted when we fail to deliver justice. These men and women leave prison with nothing — not even an apology backed by action.

The House Republican Majority Plan emphasizes the American Dream, public safety, and the protection of individual rights and liberties. SB1500 advances all three. It ensures that when the state makes a grave mistake, it does not turn its back on those harmed — it steps up, acknowledges the error, and makes restitution to repair the damage.

This isn’t just policy for me. I have prayed with inmates, cried with families and walked the yards of our prisons long before I took public office. I’ve seen the difference it makes when someone feels seen, heard and treated with dignity. It’s time Arizona extends that dignity to those we failed.

SB1500 is ready. The need is urgent. Justice is waiting. Let’s not let it wait any longer.

Please contact your state Senator and Representatives and request that this bill be past.

Khyl Powell is a Republican state representative of Legislative District 14.