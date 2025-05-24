Arizona students deserve Asia American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander history

As longtime members of the Arizona Education Association (AEA) and active Arizona educators — with one of us teaching middle and high school social studies in Mesa for 30+ years and the other teaching high school social studies in Phoenix for over 18 years — we see everyday that the content students learn in school shapes their identity, their attitudes toward others, and their understanding of our nation. That is why we passionately support Senate Bill 1301, a bill that will ensure Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) history is fully integrated into Arizona’s K–12 curriculum.

This is not a partisan debate and it is not a fiscal burden. SB1301 is a no-cost proposal that perfectly aligns with the upcoming 2028 revision of Arizona’s Social Studies Standards — a process that takes place every ten years. The moment is ripe for change, and the urgency is undeniable.

Currently, Arizona’s curriculum mentions “Asian American” only once between kindergarten and 12th grade — specifically, in third grade. There is no mention of “Native Hawaiians” or “Pacific Islanders.” Such an omission is a grievous disservice to the more than 35,000 AANHPI students in our state. By erasing their history, we deny these students a chance to see themselves reflected in the American story and deny all students the opportunity to understand that our country was built by people of all backgrounds.

We have witnessed the consequences of this erasure firsthand. One Filipino American student explained how devastating it was to never see her culture represented in U.S. or World History — even though her family’s ties to the U.S. military and civic life run deep. Frequently mistaken for Latina by both peers and educators, she poignantly asked, “Do they just not think we exist?” Similarly, a Chinese American honors STEM student recalled the humiliation of having her academic success attributed solely to stereotypes about Asians being naturally good at math, rather than celebrating her hard work and dedication.

The absence of AANHPI history in our schools has also allowed hateful language and harmful misconceptions to fester. Derogatory slurs and callous remarks — ranging from racial epithets to dismissive comments on historical injustices — are all too common. This toxic environment is fueled by an educational system that fails to convey the complexity and richness of our shared history.

Equally alarming are the statistics: according to Act to Change, eight in ten Asian American students report being bullied, and in 60% of those cases, adults are involved. When educators do not teach that AANHPI communities are an integral part of American history — both in Arizona and nationwide — we leave a void that breeds intolerance and misinformation.

Fortunately, we are not starting from scratch. Arizona educators have access to a wealth of free, expert-developed lesson plans from trusted sources such as the Asian American Education Project. With over 75 standards-aligned modules covering topics from the World War II Gila River and Poston incarceration camps — sites that once housed thousands of unjustly imprisoned Japanese Americans right here in Arizona — to landmark Supreme Court cases like Korematsu, Hirabayashi, and Endo, the resources are robust and immediately available. Additional curriculum on U.S. Pacific territories, including Guam and American Samoa, completes a comprehensive toolkit for our teachers.

Arizona has a proud track record of adopting transformative curriculum changes that elevate student outcomes, from Native American history to financial literacy, from mental health education to Holocaust studies. Each of these initiatives was implemented with broad support and thoughtful planning. SB1301 is a natural extension of these efforts — necessary, timely and overdue.

We call on our elected officials to support SB1301 — not merely as a legislative measure, but as a commitment to a safer, more inclusive future for all Arizona students. There is no fiscal note, and there is no excuse for delaying this change. The costs are minimal, while the benefits are immeasurable. Let’s embrace the full spectrum of our history. Let’s pass SB 1301.

Maria Chacon is an AEA member and history teacher in Phoenix for over 18 years.

Jeannine Kuropatkin is an AEA member, curriculum writer, and grades 7-12 social studies teacher in Mesa for 30-plus years.